SRH vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2021: Former champions face off in Chennai

SRH vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 3 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Sunday. The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.





SRH had a roller coaster run last season, where he won five out of their last six games to make it to the playoffs. However, SRH went on to lose Qualifier 2 to Delhi Capitals (DC), the eventual runners up. KKR, on the other hand, had failed to go past the group stage for the second consecutive season.



Overall, in the IPL, KKR have managed to frustrate SRH on a number of occasions. The Purple side has a 12-7 lead in the head-to-head over SRH, including both the group games from IPL 2020.



In their last six meetings, SRH have won just two and David Warner and Co would want to change that on Sunday.



Earlier in the IPL 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and DC kickstarted their campaigns with a win, over Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) respectively.



Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Squads:



Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(wk), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora



Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): David Warner(c), Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg