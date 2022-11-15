Superstar Krishna Death LIVE UPDATES: Chandrababu and Lokesh expresses condolences on the death of Superstar Krishna
Tollywood's legendary actor Krishna is no more… He passed away this morning around 4 AM at the age of 79. He breathed his last in the Continental Hospital, Hyderabad due to multi-organ failure. He was admitted to the hospital yesterday at midnight after he fell unconscious due to respiratory issues. The doctors immediately gave him CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) for 20 minutes and then he was shifted to ICU and was on ventilator support.
Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan condoled the death of veteran Telugu actor and Producer Super Star Shri Ghattamaneni Krishna.
Governor conveyed her heartfelt condolences to Krishna’s family and prayed the Almighty to give his family the strength and fortitude to bear with this irreparable loss. Eom
#SuperStarKrishna garu May your soul rest in peace 🙏🏼 True inspiration and our all time favourite hero for the entire family 🙏🏼 one and only hero pictures we have at home,that’s the impact you brought into our lives 🙏🏼🙏🏼 deepest condolences @urstrulyMahesh garu— neelima esai (@neelimaesai) November 15, 2022
#SuperstarKrishna garu is no more, he is the father of Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu and he himself was a big commercial star in the mid-60s to late 80s. May his soul RIP #Krishna pic.twitter.com/XJRzzxtojv— Rajasekar (@sekartweets) November 15, 2022
When there were no multiplexes nor much of easy access to theatres Doordarshan Sunday’s Telugu movie was a must watch & one of those famous Matinee Idol was #SuperStarKrishna garu.— krishanKTRS (@krishanKTRS) November 15, 2022
First Star to do a Naxal Role !
Rest in Peace #Krishna garu 🙏🏾
Wish u strength @urstrulyMahesh pic.twitter.com/VNkC6urYeH
#SuperStarKrishna garu one of the legendary actors of the telugu film industry is no more. Deeply saddened to hear about the demise.— Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna (@LakshmiManchu) November 15, 2022
My heartfelt condolences to @urstrulyMahesh and the entire family.
Superstar Krishna lives on.
OM Shanthi🙏 pic.twitter.com/kcV9wwqubM
#SuperStarKrishna #MaheshBabu #RIPLEGEND— Hemanth (@TrendyHemanth1) November 15, 2022
2022 was Unfortunate and Devastating for Mahesh Anna!
08/01/2022 - Brother Ramesh Babu Garu's death,
28/09/2022 - Mother Indira Devi Garu's death,
15/11/2022 - Father Krishna Garu's death!💔
Stay Strong Anna! pic.twitter.com/LWg5vhIp4K
Deeply saddened on the passing of #KrishnaGaru a man who made a great mark as a #SuperStarKrishna . May his soul #RIPKrishnaGaru . My condolences to @urstrulyMahesh and family in these trying times🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/SZKWLoaHYF— Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) November 15, 2022
Saddened and shocked to know about the sudden demise of Daring and Dashing hero Legendry actor #SuperStarKrishna garu— Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) November 15, 2022
May his soul rest in peace.
my deepest condolences and strength to @urstrulyMahesh garu & the entire family pic.twitter.com/uWLZUku8vf
Devastated with this terrible news. Daring & Dashing Hero, The Legendary #SuperStarKrishna Garu Is No More 💔— Ramesh Varma (@DirRameshVarma) November 15, 2022
You will always be remembered. Your words became strength to many filmmakers like me.
Strength to #Mahesh garu and his family in these tough times.
Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4wqkq5aB9q
Extremely saddened to learn of the untimely loss of #SuperStarKrishna garu. An absolute inspiration to many generations.— SurenderReddy (@DirSurender) November 15, 2022
Sending strength and condolences to @urstrulyMahesh garu and all his loved ones.#RIPKrishnaGaru pic.twitter.com/587qvP8tGR