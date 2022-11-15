Superstar Krishna Death LIVE UPDATES: Chandrababu and Lokesh expresses condolences on the death of Superstar Krishna

Tollywood's legendary actor Krishna is no more… He passed away this morning around 4 AM at the age of 79. He breathed his last in the Continental Hospital, Hyderabad due to multi-organ failure. He was admitted to the hospital yesterday at midnight after he fell unconscious due to respiratory issues. The doctors immediately gave him CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) for 20 minutes and then he was shifted to ICU and was on ventilator support.



