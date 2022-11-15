  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Live Updates

Superstar Krishna Death LIVE UPDATES: Chandrababu and Lokesh expresses condolences on the death of Superstar Krishna

RIP Superstar Krishna: Chiranjeevi, Junior NTR And A Few Other Actors Pay Tributes Via Social Media
x

RIP Superstar Krishna: Chiranjeevi, Junior NTR And A Few Other Actors Pay Tributes Via Social Media

Highlights

Tollywood's legendary actor Krishna is no more… He passed away this morning around 4 AM at the age of 79. He breathed his last in the Continental...

Tollywood's legendary actor Krishna is no more… He passed away this morning around 4 AM at the age of 79. He breathed his last in the Continental Hospital, Hyderabad due to multi-organ failure. He was admitted to the hospital yesterday at midnight after he fell unconscious due to respiratory issues. The doctors immediately gave him CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) for 20 minutes and then he was shifted to ICU and was on ventilator support.


Show Full Article

Live Updates

2022-11-15 05:27:37
>Load More
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X