Telangana Assembly Election Result 2023: Live Updates

All Parties Revved up for December 3 Countdown Few Hours from now.

With few hours left for the Counting to begin, hectic activity in the two major camps of BRS and the Congress is on. Both the parties exude confidence of coming to power and hence are making all possible efforts to see that their flock remains in tact even if a cliff-hanger situation arises.

Though Telangana was the last state to go in for polls after Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Mizoram, the polls here have turned more curious since all pollsters had predicted a victory for the Congress party. With the countdown for counting of votes having begun, AICC leaders including Karnataka Dy CM D K Shivkumar have landed here and former AICC president Rahul Gandhi held a zoom meeting with all TPCC leaders. On the other hand Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao too has been busy working out necessary strategies.

Counting will start at 8 AM on Sunday. What did really catch the attention of the voters? The nine years of welfare schemes and developmental activity by BRS government or the six guarantees? This suspense would end on Sunday as the first result would start rolling out by 10.30 am.

As many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray in the elections, including BRS supremo Chandrasekhar Rao, his son and minister KT Rama Rao, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar, D Arvind and Soyam Bapu Rao. The BRS fielded candidates in all 119 seats. The BJP and Janasena contested in 111 and 8 seats respectively in a pre-poll pact while the Congress gave one seat to its ally CPI.

The AIMIM has put up candidates in nine segments in the city and extended support to BRS. Several segments witnessed triangular contests making them keenly watched ones.

BRS chief KCR contested from two segments-Gajwel and Kamareddy- so did Revanth Reddy-Kodangal and Kamareddy. The BJP fielded its MLA, Etala Rajender, from Gajwel, besides Huzurabad.

For the BJP Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adiyantah and host of other leaders addressed several meetings during the campaign period, besides a roadshow in Hyderabad on Monday. KCR spoke at 96 rallies, during the high-octane campaign. The BRS campaign centred on the previous Congress regime's failures and The campaign for Congress was led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. They focussed mainly on Dharni portal, corruption, unemployment and six guarantees and emphasised on the need for change. "Marpu Kavali Congress Ravali" was their Mantra.

The BJP's campaign highlighted the necessity of a "double engine government", "family rule" of KCR and alleged corruption, besides promising to make a Backward Caste leader the CM.

The worrying factor for all was low turnout compared to 2018 elections. It was just 71.34 percent.

According Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, every counting centre will have 14 counting tables except for six constituencies where the number of polling stations is more than 500 and at such places 28 counting tables will be used. He said every counting centre will have three cordons consisting of central security forces and state armed police force on the day of counting.

All the EVMs have been sealed and 40 companies of CAPF have been deployed for guarding the EVM strong rooms and for the counting, and CCTV cameras have been put up in strong rooms.