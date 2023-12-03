Telangana result is a sign of continued dominance of Congress in South India: DCM DK Shivakumar

Hyderabad: "The Telangana result is a sign of continued Congress dominance in South India," said DCM DK Shivakumar.



DCM Sivakumar responded to the media after the Telangana state assembly election results were announced. He said, "Our workers and voters decided to bring change. Thus, Telangana got an absolute majority. Our leaders from neighboring states including Karnataka and Maharashtra have worked here in every constituency and we are cautious about the next steps after the election results. Arrangements have been made to call our candidates from each constituency.On behalf of the Congress Party and personally, I thank the people of Telangana for supporting the Congress Party in the elections."

When the media asked if he considered this victory as his personal victory, he said, "Of course not. This is not my personal victory. This is the victory of the people of Telangana state. The people of this state have thanked Sonia Gandhi for creating Telangana state like this. The people here were tired of seeing the administration of the last ten years. Therefore, people want change for development and progress. Thank you to the people who put their trust in us. We will work to keep their trust," he said.

When asked if he would call Revanth Reddy a man behind this victory, he said, "Revanth Reddy is the president of TPCC. He was the leader of this team. Our party has elected on the basis of collective leadership and the party will take appropriate decisions on this. I will not discuss much on such a matter. We have worked like ordinary workers. "Our leaders will decide everything else. We will respect and follow their decision."

When asked what message he would give to KCR and KTR after this victory, he said, "I will not talk about them. The people of Telangana state have responded to whatever they tweeted about us."