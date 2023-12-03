Zameer Ahmed Khan successful in the consolidation of Muslim votes in Telangana

Hyderabad: Karnataka Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan has been successful in pulling the Minority community votes towards the Congress Party in the just concluded Assembly polls in Telangana.

As per directions of the high command, he camped in Telangana more than two weeks in advance and held several meetings with the party leaders, Muslim community leaders, and the thinktank, which helped in the consolidation of the Muslim votes in 49 minority-dominated Assembly seats and ensured transfer of those votes to the Congress Party.

Before coming to Hyderabad, he discussed the poll strategies with AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, and had been in constant touch with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. This greatly helped in the diversion of the Minority votes to the Congress Party. Besides, he ensured the induction of MIM and BRS leaders into the Congress Party and gave a rude shock to those two parties.

The winning of more seats in Bohdan, Ramagundam, Peddapalli, Balakond, and Kondagal constituencies, and the consolidation of the minority community in Khammam, Warangal, and Nalgonda regions helped the Congress Party to come to power in Telangana. Most of the seats that the party won have been in Khammam, Nalgonda, and Warangal districts. In the last two previous polls, the Muslim votes had been divided among the BRS and MIM but this time, except in the Greater Hyderabad, those votes have come to the Congress Party in all other districts. This happened because of the strategies adopted by Zameer Ahmed Khan along with other Muslim leaders of Karnataka.

Zameer Ahmed Khan stated, "My heartiest thanks to the people of Telangana for giving a majority to the Congress Party to form the new government. The Congress Party will implement all the six guarantee schemes announced in its election manifesto as done in the neighboring Karnataka. The Congress Party came to power due to the united fight by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and other leaders. The party has come to power with the blessings of people who wanted a change".