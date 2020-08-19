Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 19 August 2020
Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus Cases Live Updates: Telangana has 93,937 cases, while Andhra Pradesh has 3,06,261.
Coronavirus Live Updates Today 19 August 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Coronavirus in Telangana on Tuesday reported 1,682 coronavirus positive cases and 8 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 93,937 while the deaths at 711.
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reported 9,652 coronavirus positive cases and 88 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 3,06,261 while the deaths at 2,820.
Coronavirus in India on Tuesday reported 55,079 coronavirus positive cases and 876 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 27,02,742 while the deaths at 51,797.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 28 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:00 AM and will set at 6:39 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on August 19 will be 95% and Air Quality will be Fair with 15 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 31 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 25 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:52 AM and will set at 6:29 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on August 19 will be 77% and Air Quality will be Fair with 19 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on August 19 (28 Dhul Hijjah, 1441); Fajr: 4:46 AM; Sunrise: 6:00 AM; Dhuhr: 12:20 PM; Asr: 3:36 PM; Maghrib: 6:40 PM; Isha: 7:55 PM
Live Updates
- 19 Aug 2020 5:38 AM GMT
Telangana News: 3 members of a family died after roof of their house collapsed at Pegdiyal village of Mahbubnagar district, earlier today. Bodies sent for post-mortem: Mahbubnagar Superintendent of Police.
- 19 Aug 2020 5:07 AM GMT
Coronavirus in India: Spike of 64,531 cases and 1092 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.
The COVID19 tally in the country rises to 27,67,274 including 6,76,514 active cases, 20,37,871 discharged/migrated & 52,889 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
- 19 Aug 2020 4:24 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh News: The Andhra Pradesh cabinet is scheduled to meet today as part of their plan of holding cabinet meet on every Wednesday. However, due to coronavirus outbreak, the meetings have been limited. In the meanwhile, the issue of phone tapping, which has become a problem in the state, is likely to come up for discussion at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. This is of paramount importance as the case is coming up for hearing again on Thursday. Read Full Story
- 19 Aug 2020 4:22 AM GMT
Coronavirus in Telangana: Telangana on Wednesday registered 1,763 coronavirus positive cases with which the total number of confirmed cases touched to 95,700. While the death toll in the state went up to 719 with eight new deaths due to the coronavirus. Read Full Story