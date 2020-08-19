Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 19 August 2020

Coronavirus Live Updates Today 19 August 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana on Tuesday reported 1,682 coronavirus positive cases and 8 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 93,937 while the deaths at 711.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reported 9,652 coronavirus positive cases and 88 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 3,06,261 while the deaths at 2,820.

Coronavirus in India on Tuesday reported 55,079 coronavirus positive cases and 876 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 27,02,742 while the deaths at 51,797.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 28 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:00 AM and will set at 6:39 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on August 19 will be 95% and Air Quality will be Fair with 15 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 31 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 25 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:52 AM and will set at 6:29 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on August 19 will be 77% and Air Quality will be Fair with 19 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on August 19 (28 Dhul Hijjah, 1441); Fajr: 4:46 AM; Sunrise: 6:00 AM; Dhuhr: 12:20 PM; Asr: 3:36 PM; Maghrib: 6:40 PM; Isha: 7:55 PM

Latest News on Coronavirus