Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 28 August 2020

Coronavirus in Telangana on Thursday reported 2,795 coronavirus positive cases and 8 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 1,14,483 while the deaths at 788.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reported 10,621 coronavirus positive cases and 92 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 3,93,090 while the deaths at 3,633.

Coronavirus in India on Thursday reported 75,760 coronavirus positive cases and 1,023 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 33,10,235 while the deaths at 60,472.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 29 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:02 AM and will set at 6:32 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on August 28 will be 75% and Air Quality will be Fair with 18 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 33 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 25 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:53 AM and will set at 6:23 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on August 28 will be 70% and Air Quality will be Fair with 25 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on August 28 (8 Muharram, 1442); Fajr: 4:49 AM; Sunrise: 6:01 AM; Dhuhr: 12:18 PM; Asr: 3:36 PM; Maghrib: 6:33 PM; Isha: 7:47 PM

