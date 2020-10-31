Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 31 October 2020

Coronavirus Live Updates Today 31 October 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana as on 30 October Telangana recorded 1,531 COVID19 new cases, 1,048 recoveries and 6 deaths on 29th October, taking total cases to 2,37,187 including 2,17,401 recoveries, 1,330 deaths and 18,456 active cases.



Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 30 October Andhra Pradesh reports 2,886 new COVID19 cases taking total positive cases in the State to 8,20,565. There are 25,514 active cases and 7,88,375 recovered cases in the State; the death toll is at 6,676, as per the State Health Department.



Coronavirus in India as on 30 October With 48,648 new COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 80,88,851. With 563 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,21,090. Total active cases are 5,94,386 after a decrease of 9301 in last 24 hrs. Total cured cases are 73,73,375 with 57,386 new discharges in last 24 hrs.



Weather in Hyderabad will be 29 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 17 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:14 AM and will set at 5:45 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on October 31 will be 84% and Air Quality will be Fair with 137 AQI.



Weather in Vijayawada will be 33 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:04 AM and will set at 5:37 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on October 31 will be 90% and Air Quality will be Fair with 173 AQI.



Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on October 31 (13 Rabi ul Awal, 1442); Fajr: 5:01 AM; Sunrise: 6:14 AM; Dhuhr: 12:00 PM; Asr: 3:18 PM; Maghrib: 5:45 PM; Isha: 06:59 PM



