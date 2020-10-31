Corona update: 1,445 positive cases, 6 deaths in Telangana

Coronavirus in Telangana: Telangana reported 1,445 coronavirus positive cases pushing the overall tally to 2,38,632 while the death toll went up to 1,336 with six new fatalities till 8 pm on Friday. On the other hand, the recoveries touched 2,18,887 with 1,486 recoveries on a single day. Currently, there are 18,409 persons undergoing coronavirus treatment including 15,439 persons who are at home/institutional isolation.

Between Thursday and Friday, around 41,243 samples were tested including 18,147 on primary contacts and 4,949 on secondary contacts. Of the samples tested, the results of 1,445 came positive and the reports of 914 are awaited. So far, 42,81,991 samples have been tested across the state.

The positive cases reported across the state include 286 from GHMC, 122 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 107 from Rangareddy, 102 from Nalgonda, 90 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 77 from Khammam, 65 from Karimnagar, 53 from Warangal Urban, 43 from Siddipet, 35 from Jagtial, 29 from Suryapet, 25 from Jangaon, 23 from Nagarkurnool, 22 each Vikarabad, Kamareddy and Mulugu, 21 from Wanaparthy, 19 each from Adilabad and Mahabubabad, 18 each from Mancherial, Nizamabad and Yadadri Bhongir, 17 from Warangal Rural, 10 from Jogulamba Gadwal, seven from Komarambheem Asifabad, four cases from Narayanpet.