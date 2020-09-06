Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 6 September 2020

Coronavirus Live Updates Today 6 September 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana as on Saturday the overall positive cases stood at 1,33,406; recovered cases are 1,00,013 while the deaths at 856.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on Wednesday overall positive cases stood at 4,55,531 and 348330 are recovered and 4,125 deaths.

Coronavirus in India as on Saturday the overall positive cases stood at 41,13,812 including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured/discharged/migrated & 70,626 deaths

Weather in Hyderabad will be 31 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:03 AM and will set at 6:25 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on September 6 will be 69% and Air Quality will be Excellent with 15 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 35 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 25 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:54 AM and will set at 6:16 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on September 6 will be 66% and Air Quality will be Excellent with 17 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on September 6 (12 Muharram, 1442); Fajr: 4:50 AM; Sunrise: 6:03 AM; Dhuhr: 12:14 PM; Asr: 3:35 PM; Maghrib: 6:25 PM; Isha: 7:38 PM

Latest News on Coronavirus