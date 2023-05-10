Telangana SSC 10th Class Results LIVE UPDATES: Check Direct Link Here

Live
The Telangana Class 10 or SSC final exam results for the year 2023 are being announced today, May 10. The Board of Secondary Education Telangana (BSE) will release the TS SSC result in 2023 on their official websites
The Telangana Class 10 or SSC final exam results for the year 2023 are being announced today, May 10. The Board of Secondary Education Telangana (BSE) will release the TS SSC result in 2023 on their official websites
How to check marks memo
Go to bse.telangana.gov.in
Tap on the Class 10 result link
Enter your roll number and login
Submit and view the marks sheet
Take a printout for future use
