Thunivu/Thegimpu Movie Review and Release Day LIVE UPDATES: Celebrate Pongal with Thunivu
Thunivu is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language action heist film written and directed by H. Vinoth, and produced by Boney Kapoor. It stars Ajith Kumar,...
Thunivu is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language action heist film written and directed by H. Vinoth, and produced by Boney Kapoor. It stars Ajith Kumar, Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, and Pavani Reddy with John Kokken, Mamathi Chari, Veera, and Bagavathi Perumal in supporting roles.
Live Updates
- 11 Jan 2023 2:50 AM GMT
V stands for VIJAY— Vasu Cinemas (@vasutheatre) January 11, 2023
V stands for VARISU
V stands for VICTORY
Vijay means Victory#Varisu - BLOCKBUSTER
Outstanding Blockbuster start for us this year !@Jagadishbliss @7screenstudio @actorvijay @iamRashmika @MusicThaman @Lyricist_Vivek
- 11 Jan 2023 2:48 AM GMT
My rating for the #Pongal2023 releases. #Varisu - 3.25/5 #Thunivu - 3/5— Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) January 10, 2023
Genres of both films are different - V is aimed at the families while T is more suitable for action thriller fans. Enjoy!
- 11 Jan 2023 2:48 AM GMT
My rating for the #Pongal2023 releases. #Varisu - 3.25/5 #Thunivu - 3/5— Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) January 10, 2023
Genres of both films are different - V is aimed at the families while T is more suitable for action thriller fans. Enjoy!
- 11 Jan 2023 2:46 AM GMT
#Thunivu [4/5] :#AK 's attitude.. Dialogue delivery.. Action.. 360 degree action sequence.. The way he handles guns..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 10, 2023
All 3 songs..
More than ticket price worth..
Money message is a bonus
- 11 Jan 2023 2:19 AM GMT
#Thunivu BLOCKBUSTERRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥 #AK sir 🤯🤯🤯🤯❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ What a performance🤩what charisma🔥Each scene 6r…out of the stadium..Fire fire all over!! Congrats director #HVinoth sir & team💥💥💥💥 #THUNIVUAatamArrambam— Adhik Ravichandran (@Adhikravi) January 10, 2023
- 11 Jan 2023 2:19 AM GMT
#Thunivu [4/5] :#AK 's attitude.. Dialogue delivery.. Action.. 360 degree action sequence.. The way he handles guns..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 10, 2023
All 3 songs..
More than ticket price worth..
Money message is a bonus
- 11 Jan 2023 2:18 AM GMT
Ajith sir's killer SWAG!!💥💥💥— ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) January 10, 2023
A treat for the audience... Action..Screenplay..Perfomance.. Message...👌🏾👌🏾#Thunivu 💥💥💥
Kudos to #HVinoth and team...👍🏽
- 10 Jan 2023 1:31 PM GMT
Celebrate #Pongal2023 with #Thunivu Releasing Worldwide from Tomorrow💥— Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) January 10, 2023
🥁Thakkida thakkida thakkida thak💥#ThunivuFromTomorrow #ThunivuPongal#Ajithkumar #HVinoth@zeestudios_ @bayviewprojoffl @redgiantmovies_ @kalaignartv_off @netflixindia@sureshchandraa #RomeoPictures pic.twitter.com/2CWRtA7y5L
- 10 Jan 2023 1:24 PM GMT
⚠️ #Thunivu UK Censor Board Has Given a PENDING 15 Rating— AJITH UK FANS ™ (@AjithUKFans) January 10, 2023
Waiting for the distributor's approval to see if they will be going ahead with it.
12A with cuts is also being considered!!@LycaProductions @BoleynCinema @BoneyKapoor #THUNIVUAatamArrambam pic.twitter.com/KY5kWGkVQz
- 10 Jan 2023 1:14 PM GMT
It's always a treat to watch Ajith sir in action and #Thegimpu /#Thunivu looks like a new shade of him in action.— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) January 10, 2023
My best wishes to #Ajithkumar sir#HVinoth sir @BoneyKapoor Garu@ManjuWarrier4 ma’am @GhibranOfficial@ZeeStudios_ @BayViewProjOffl
and the entire team. pic.twitter.com/Sy0ixvBNuc