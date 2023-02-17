Vaathi/Sir Twitter Review
Dhanush and samyuktha hegde starer vaathi/sir movie releasing today world wide. Check out twitter reactions of the fans and celebrities here
Live Updates
- 17 Feb 2023 3:10 AM GMT
#Vaathi / #Sir - just came out the premiere in London MASTERCLASS by thalaivaa @dhanushkraja and #VenkyAtluri! Executed the 90’s film making style perfectly! Excellent dialogues and emotional highs. @gvprakash vera level. Vaathi Victory ✌🏾 aduthu killer killer captain miller🔥 pic.twitter.com/7ZJLF61mRw— சுஜன் (@SujSta) February 16, 2023
- 17 Feb 2023 3:09 AM GMT
#Vaathi - Another hit for @dhanushkraja brother !— Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) February 16, 2023
- 17 Feb 2023 3:08 AM GMT
#VAATHI : [4/5] ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️— 🎞 KOLLYWOOD 🌟 (@KollywoodStar_) February 17, 2023
Decent 1st Half & Very good 2nd Half. #Dhanush Acting is Master piece 🔥🤏🏻 Strong Content ,
& Dialogues👏 @gvprakash is another Hero of the film Song's & BGM🔥
A perfect Social Message with Commercial Entertainment. Worth Watch 👍🏻
💥 BLOCKBUSTER ✅ pic.twitter.com/yiprpn1nLe
- 17 Feb 2023 3:08 AM GMT
#Vaathi 1st Half : An idealistic school teacher tries to reform a village Govt school..@dhanushkraja carrying the movie on his shoulders.. His swag.. 👌— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 16, 2023
Interesting and Engaging.. 👍
- 17 Feb 2023 3:08 AM GMT
#Vaathi [3.25/5] : @gvprakash songs are already chartbusters..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 17, 2023
He has given the best BGM..
DnGV combo's success continues..
- 17 Feb 2023 3:07 AM GMT
#SIRMovie / #Vaathi story travels with a simple content and the emotions in the film are well connecting audience. Due to language barrier I can't able to understand the dailogues managed with subtitles! Climax ❤️😭😭😭😭 #VenkyAtluri's best work@dhanushkraja Rocks again🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/rCQQ2KWuQY— Dhanush Rithik (@dhanush_Rithik) February 16, 2023
- 17 Feb 2023 3:07 AM GMT
#Vaathi [3.25/5] : A movie that talks about the need to make quality education accessible to everyone..@dhanushkraja 's acting is the major highlight.. He is the lifeline of the movie.. 👏@iamsamyuktha_ has a good role.. She has performed well @thondankani neat performance— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 17, 2023
- 17 Feb 2023 3:07 AM GMT
#Vaathi [3.25/5] :— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 17, 2023
Dir #VenkyAtluri has taken up a message that will resonate with everyone..
An actor like @dhanushkraja has effectively Conveyed the message..
Education.. Entertainment.. Emotional..
Do watch it in Theatres.. 👍
- 17 Feb 2023 3:06 AM GMT
#Sir/#Vaathi has shades of Super 30 in terms of conflict and the oversimplified writing renders many situations and characters unrealistic & one-note. BUT it has its heart in the right place and the emotional moments in the second half land well. Preachy but harmless.— Ram Venkat Srikar (@RamVenkatSrikar) February 16, 2023
- 17 Feb 2023 3:06 AM GMT
#Vaathi Commerical entertainer about school education...— Karthik Ravivarma (@Karthikravivarm) February 16, 2023
Dhanush asusual 🔥
D & Samyutha 😍
Crisp runtime, dialogues gud
GV.Prakash Song & BGM👏🏻👏🏻
Good Entertainer 👍 pic.twitter.com/Uuwp53te47