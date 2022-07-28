Vikrant Rona Twitter Review: WORLD GETS A NEW HERO
Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep is geared up for his next fantasy action-adventure film 'Vikrant Rona'. It stars Sudeep in the titular role along with Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Anup Bhandari's directorial movie has created a huge impact on the audience with the trailer because of its 3D and visual effects.
@anupsbhandari is undoubtedly very talented director in our industry #VikrantRona— Karnataka box office (@Kaboxoffice2) July 28, 2022
Climax twist 🤭@VikrantRona #VikrantRоna#VikrantRonaFDFS pic.twitter.com/sq2VTClHZJ— Jalsa Balu🦅 (@jalsa_balu) July 28, 2022
#VikrantRonaFDFS— Name_is_ Gabbar singh (@Jack_Sparrow_3) July 28, 2022
Interval twist ki Theaters baddal aipoyayi, Iddekadi mass twist ra mawa
Eagerly Waiting for 2nd half 🌟🌟⭐#VikrantRona pic.twitter.com/7ooQOuJICY
Done with first half— ST🅰️🅰️R KING 🦁🐯 (@HSathya) July 28, 2022
Good first half with some extraordinary scenes🫣🤯
Konni scenes lag bcz of songs and slow start but expectimg some marvellous story in second half..
Must watch in 3D....wow 🤣 forest fight scene 🤯🤯🤣#VikrantRonaReview #VikrantRona https://t.co/GgZMzRzvUi
Just now show completed : #VikrantRona#VikrantRonaReview@KicchaSudeep sir— pradeep pradhu (@pradeep_pradhuu) July 28, 2022
Screen presence and acting 🔥🥵@anupsbhandari direction GOAT 🐐
Writing 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥@nirupbhandari what a acting man
climax🔥🥵@AJANEESHB bgm🔥🔥🔥🔥
Top notch DOP
🌟🌟🌟🌟/5
Don't miss it 🌟🔥
Blockbuster reviews for #VikrantRona 🔥🔥 . Congrats to entire team on behalf of all #Superstar @urstrulyMahesh fans . @KicchaSudeep You deserve this success 🤟 . Especially for #RaRaRakkamma fans are going crazy in theatres 😎 !! #VikrantRonaReview #MaheshBabu𓃵 #KichchaSudeepa pic.twitter.com/oqMj2gGwrc— Akash Raju 🔥🔥 (@Raju_SSMB) July 28, 2022
It's #VikrantRona Day 🔥🤩🕺@KicchaSudeep @Asli_Jacqueline pic.twitter.com/KINDw6uWjr— Fukkard (@Fukkard) July 28, 2022
Good luck my dear @neethaofficial for your debut movie @VikrantRona which releases today and I just can't wait to watch this movie today in 3D. #NeethaAshok #VikrantRona #VikrantRonaFDFS #VRin3D pic.twitter.com/z8WDBOIStC— Jaineil Ajmera (@jaineil) July 28, 2022
#VikrantRona What a movie!!@anupsbhandari You nailed It,— Karnataka box office (@Kaboxoffice2) July 28, 2022
Lot of twists and unpredictable 🙏
Good luck my love, bae and sweetest favorite actress @Asli_Jacqueline for @VikrantRona which releases today and I just can't wait to watch this movie today in 3D. #JacquelineFernandez #VikrantRona #VikrantRonaFDFS #VRin3D pic.twitter.com/m4ffSUGTju— Jaineil Ajmera (@jaineil) July 28, 2022