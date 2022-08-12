Viruman Movie Review and Release Day LIVE UPDATES: Viruman From today in cinemas
Viruman is an Indian Tamil-language masala film written and directed by M. Muthaiah and starring Karthi and debutant Aditi Shankar, while Rajkiran, Prakash Raj, Soori, Karunas, Vadivukkarasi, and Saranya Ponvannan play supporting roles. The film is produced by Jyothika and Suriya under 2D Entertainment
Live Updates
- 12 Aug 2022 5:48 AM GMT
#Viruman at interval. Works very well. Father-son at loggerheads story with good dose of Muthaiya style of drama makes this engaging so far. @Karthi_Offl at his effortless best and @AditiShankarofl leaving a good impact in maiden role.— Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) August 12, 2022
- 12 Aug 2022 5:46 AM GMT
#Viruman 1st Half : Mass + Emotions.. Dir #Muthaiya style— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 12, 2022
Actor @Karthi_Offl 's screen presence and acting Top class.. Scores big time
Fab debut by @AditiShankarofl #KanjaPoovuKannala audience are loving it@sooriofficial comedy is good..
Enjoyable rural entertainer so far!
- 12 Aug 2022 5:46 AM GMT
#Viruman Interval: After a pretty regular start, the film picks up in entertainment and emotional values as it gets closer to the halfway point. Muthiah has stuck to the basics and has given us what we expect. Interval block is special!— Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) August 12, 2022
- 12 Aug 2022 5:46 AM GMT
விருமனை உங்கள் வீடுகளில் அனைவரும் விரும்புவார்கள் என்று நம்புகிறேன். இன்று முதல் திரையரங்குகளில்!🙏🏽😊#Viruman @Suriya_offl @dir_muthaiya @AditiShankarofl @rajsekarpandian @thisisysr @2D_ENTPVTLTD @SonyMusicSouth pic.twitter.com/G5h4ZQW1rA— Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) August 12, 2022
- 12 Aug 2022 5:45 AM GMT
#Viruman: 3.5/5 Template rural mass entertainer with all the elements in the right mix, which youth and family audiences is sure to lap up! @Karthi_Offl is convincing and @AditiShankarofl oozes confidence and is undoubtedly a promising find!— sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) August 12, 2022
- 12 Aug 2022 5:45 AM GMT
#Viruman 2nd half is about how our unbeatable hero unites his family.— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) August 12, 2022
Amma sentiment, mama sentiment, brother sentiment, father sentiment, romance, mass action, comedy - packaged by rural specialist Dir Muthiah
Good theatrical outing for the masses
My rating 3/5.. @Karthi_Offl
- 12 Aug 2022 5:45 AM GMT
#Viruman 3/5. @Karthi_Offl @AditiShankarofl @thisisysr all in fine form👌— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) August 12, 2022
Rajkiran, @sooriofficial, Saranya provide good support. #KanjaPoovuKannala #MaduraVeeran - very good response. Aditi also gets a special kuthu dance sequence😃
Overall good vibe at Kamala. Mass flavour!
- 12 Aug 2022 5:38 AM GMT
#Viruman ✅#Thallumaala ✅— Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) August 12, 2022
Now,
Showtime: #MacherlaNiyojakavargam
- 12 Aug 2022 5:38 AM GMT
#Viruman From today in cinemas— OTT CINEMA UPDATES (@OTTCINEMAUP) August 12, 2022
DIGITAL
Streaming Rights Amazon Prime
TELEVISION
Premiere Rights Vijay TV #Karthi #VirumanFromToday pic.twitter.com/ldy5zkBpP1
- 12 Aug 2022 5:36 AM GMT
Karthi’s #Viruman will be a wholesome family entertainer and we trust will be remembered for Long..! Special welcome to Aditi Shankar!! We need all your love!!! pic.twitter.com/3mRngv84OS— Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) August 12, 2022