WEATHER LIVE UPDATES: Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh weather News Today 4 May
Live Updates
- 4 May 2022 1:23 PM GMT
Heavy waterlogging at Begumpet #HyderabadRains #rain #Hyderabad @timesofindia @TOICitiesNews pic.twitter.com/3hRWWTbLEq— Bashorun (@Buhari52778718) May 4, 2022
- 4 May 2022 1:01 PM GMT
#HyderabadRains ⛈️— 𝗛𝘆𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗱 𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗼𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁 (@HRainupdates) May 4, 2022
Today Early Morning Rainfall Details 👇
•#Seethapalmandi - 83mm#Musheerabad - 72.5mm#Maredpally - 68.3mm#Alwal - 66.3mm#Saroornagar - 64.0mm
More Details Here 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/puAQR0NjpR
- 4 May 2022 12:45 PM GMT
NEW India New Types of Flood— 𝓂𝒶𝓃𝒿𝑒𝑒𝓉 𝓈𝒾𝓃𝑔𝒽 🇮🇳🇨🇦 (@manjeet_dfoodie) May 4, 2022
Reasion -- Heavy #rain #HyderabadRains #ShamitaShet #NEET #VijayDeverakond #TejRan pic.twitter.com/TpNksTJW2t
- 4 May 2022 12:44 PM GMT
Today #Hyderabad 🙌🏻#HyderabadRains #HyderabadClouds #SabKeeJaan #Sab_Kee_Jaan pic.twitter.com/SoYXS3UVtK— SYED SARWAR (@sab_kee_jaan) May 4, 2022
- 4 May 2022 12:43 PM GMT
Heart breaking visuals from #Telangana farmers.@revanth_anumula @manickamtagore @INCTelangana #PaddyProcurement #KCRFailedTelangana #HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/M2sP9zU6Jr— Politricks (@itsmeKNR) May 4, 2022
- 4 May 2022 12:43 PM GMT
Hyderabad Collector immediately visited affected areas. Tomorrow the Tehsildars will carry out verification of affected people in Yasrab Nagar, Rahmatnagar, Aman Nagar, Macca Colony & Kalapather & submit their report to collector. Thanks to @TelanganaCS for immediate action 2/2— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 4, 2022
- 4 May 2022 12:43 PM GMT
Following today’s sudden #HyderabadRains, emergency support was provided to inundated areas on my representation in the morning. Spoke to @TelanganaCS & he’s assured that affected people will receive get relief & rehabilitation in accordance with existing norms 1/2— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 4, 2022
- 4 May 2022 12:34 PM GMT
Hyderabad: The heavy rainfall in Hyderabad is always a cause of concern for the residents in many areas in the city. The Upper Basthi in Sithaphalmandi has faced chaos soon after heavy rains lashed there. The roads, shops and houses are seen filled with drainage water. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) staff was clearing the mess caused after the rains. The irked residents claim that is the situation they face every time when there is a rain in the area. Some of the residents are unable to go into their houses due to stench smell of the drainage water that is flooded in their houses.Read more
- 4 May 2022 12:05 PM GMT
Look at the impact of morning rains in #Telangana— Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) May 4, 2022
Max temp settled below 42°C in North Telangana which has recorded 46°C couple of days ago. #Hyderabad max temp too settled below 36°C which has recorded 42°C few days ago
Thanks to the rains 🙏 pic.twitter.com/CQWGbJ5qbp
- 4 May 2022 12:04 PM GMT
SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS and winds gusting at 45 kmphr spreading along Entire #Tirupati to #Srikalahasthi belt now and one more at Naidupeta. Everywhere its Thundering and Lightning strikes.— Andhra Pradesh Weatherman (@APWeatherman96) May 4, 2022
Sincerely request everyone to Stay Indoors. This is a crazy summer storm.⚠️⚠️ pic.twitter.com/T9XSNTS7Hk