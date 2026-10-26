Revanth Thanks Fadnavis For Positive Response on Thummidihetti Project Height Increase

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had responded in a highly positive manner to consider his request to increase the height of Telangana’s Thummidihetti project from 148 meters to 152 meters in the larger national interest.

Reddy, had met his counterpart on Monday at Mumbai along with the Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy who made a detailed presentation explaining the state government’s case for increasing the height of the project.

"Shri Fadnavis has assured us that even while looking after the interests of his own state and people, in larger national interest, he would do his best to help us positively transform the lives of people, especially tribal communities in erstwhile #Adilabad district," he said in a post on X.

Revanth Reddy said, both sides have agreed to set up a Committee of Officials to look into various technical issues, including the extent of submerged lands.

Telangana is seeking Maharashtra's nod as the proposed Tummidihetti barrage would cause submergence in the neighbouring state.

The project has been stalled over the proposed height of the barrage. Maharashtra had earlier agreed to a height of around 148 metres, while Telangana wants a level of 150-152 metres to improve irrigation coverage.

The barrage is intended to revive the irrigation objectives of the Pranahita-Chevella scheme, which aims to supply water to northern Telangana.

Fadnavis said in Mumbai that Maharashtra will independently assess the impact of Thummidihetti irrigation project, including the proposed increase in its height to 152 metres, before taking a decision.

A joint committee comprising the chief secretaries and water resources department secretaries of both states will examine technical aspects and the potential submergence area in Maharashtra, Fadnavis said after the meeting Revanth Reddy.

"Maharashtra has consistently favoured resolving issues between neighbouring states through mutual cooperation. The state would have no objection to a positive decision if it does not cause losses to Maharashtra's residents and benefits the neighbouring state," Fadnavis said.