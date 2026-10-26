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Revanth Thanks Fadnavis For Positive Response on Thummidihetti Project Height Increase

In Short

Reddy, had met his counterpart on Monday at Mumbai along with the Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy who made a detailed presentation explaining the state government’s case for increasing the height of the project.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had responded in a highly positive manner
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 Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had responded in a highly positive manner

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Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had responded in a highly positive manner to consider his request to increase the height of Telangana’s Thummidihetti project from 148 meters to 152 meters in the larger national interest.

Reddy, had met his counterpart on Monday at Mumbai along with the Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy who made a detailed presentation explaining the state government’s case for increasing the height of the project.

"Shri Fadnavis has assured us that even while looking after the interests of his own state and people, in larger national interest, he would do his best to help us positively transform the lives of people, especially tribal communities in erstwhile #Adilabad district," he said in a post on X.

Revanth Reddy said, both sides have agreed to set up a Committee of Officials to look into various technical issues, including the extent of submerged lands.

Telangana is seeking Maharashtra's nod as the proposed Tummidihetti barrage would cause submergence in the neighbouring state.

The project has been stalled over the proposed height of the barrage. Maharashtra had earlier agreed to a height of around 148 metres, while Telangana wants a level of 150-152 metres to improve irrigation coverage.

The barrage is intended to revive the irrigation objectives of the Pranahita-Chevella scheme, which aims to supply water to northern Telangana.

Fadnavis said in Mumbai that Maharashtra will independently assess the impact of Thummidihetti irrigation project, including the proposed increase in its height to 152 metres, before taking a decision.

A joint committee comprising the chief secretaries and water resources department secretaries of both states will examine technical aspects and the potential submergence area in Maharashtra, Fadnavis said after the meeting Revanth Reddy.

"Maharashtra has consistently favoured resolving issues between neighbouring states through mutual cooperation. The state would have no objection to a positive decision if it does not cause losses to Maharashtra's residents and benefits the neighbouring state," Fadnavis said.

Gowri V
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Gowri V

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A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

Tags

Revanth ReddyDevendra FadnavisThummidihetti ProjectTelangana IrrigationInter-State Cooperation
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