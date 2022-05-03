Are KTR’s remarks on AP roads justified?

Only roads in Magunta Layout and adjoining areas are good. We face trouble travelling in cars and others due to bad roads in the city and connecting areas. Roads are in poor state in Stonehouse Pet, Nawabpet, Ramalingapuram, Haranathapuram and other areas. The road from the city to Muthukuru is not good up to Madaraju Guduru. The condition of roads from Nellore to Indurkurpet, and

Allipuram to Narukuru are worst with bumps. Nellore city also needs patch works. No new roads have been laid in the last two years.

- Nellore Lokesh, cab driver, Nellore

Our village is at 8 km distance from the Peddaraveedu town and is dependent on agriculture. We have 50 children in the village, who need to walk 2 km to reach their school at Devaraju Gattu, and all others have to commute on motorcycles. The only road that is connecting our village to the town has been damaged decades ago. A contractor won the tender to lay the road in 2019, but he is not completing the works even after minister A Suresh spoke to him. We request the government to look into the issue and make sure the road is laid before the start of the agriculture works so that we can save a few thousand rupees on repairs to the vehicles.

- Vallela Eswar Reddy, Sivapuram, Peddaraveedu mandal, Prakasam district

Even the Grant Trunk Road in the city limits has potholes and bumps between Ayyappa temple and GGH. Some parts of the mini-bypass road are also not good due to ongoing works. Roads laid two to

three years ago are now posing a threat to commuters with bumps. Roads were not laid freshly, and the existing ones need repairs. It seems that there is no focus on road maintenance in the city and even patchworks are to be taken up instantly before the rainy season.

- Sarvabhotla Rakesh, software employee, Nellore

The R&B road between Kanigiri and Kandukur has been in bad shape for many years. The people travelling on the motorbikes, auto-rickshaws or even in the RTC buses are experiencing a lot of problems due to the unending potholes on the road. The officials should show some mercy to the people living in the villages that are connected through this road, and lay the road as soon as possible.

- Sk Shabbeer, Alavalapadu, Pedacherlopalli mandal, Prakasam district

Guntur Municipal Corporation has not properly restored the roads after laying underground pipeline in the city. As a result, the two-wheeler riders are facing a lot of hardships. Potholes on the roads are causing road accidents in Guntur and other municipalities in the district. It is the responsibility of the government and GMC to develop roads in city.

- S Amar Kumar, Businessman, Guntur city

Despite huge funds received for Smart City, the whole Kakinada city will get submerged in times of heavy rains. The Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) officials lack proper planning. In view of this, the low lying areas are getting submerged in the rain water. The officials have not paid adequate attention to improve the roads. A full enquiry into the expenses incurred on the roads is needed.

- Dusarlapudi Ramana Raju, Poura Samkshema Sangham convenor, Kakinada.

Roads in many parts of Vijayawada are in very horrible condition. Residents of Nandamuri Nagar, Andha Prabha colony, Rajiv Nagar, Kandrika, Mutyalampadu and other areas are facing hardships with bad condition of roads. During the rainy season, the residents of Nandamuri Nagar are experiencing many problems as they are not able to ride the bikes on katcha roads. Vehicle drivers are falling due to skidding. The state government and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation must take steps for laying roads and to develop infrastructure facilities. Rainy season will start in less than two months, the residents of Nandamuri Nagar are eagerly waiting for the roads.

- Md Gause, Nandamuri Nagar, Vijayawada.

There is a need to provide basic amenities to the people. And decent roads form a part of it. The focus should be on both infrastructure development plus initiating welfare schemes. It is unfortunate that the neighbouring state is pointing out at the condition of the AP roads. As responsible citizens, we are paying road tax and toll tax without any slip and it is the government's responsibility to facilitate proper roads and make efforts to maintain them.

- V Visweswara Rao, advocate, Visakhapatnam

VVIPS and VIPs may not be having a full-fledged idea about the current condition of the roads here. Much before their arrival, potholes, if any, would be given a quick touch-up. However, it hardly stays for a while. What is required for us is a long-term solution to address the road problem. There is a need to accept facts about AP infrastructure pointed out by the Telangana minister KTR and consider steps to work on constructive criticism.

- Varasala Srinivas, VSP employee, Visakhapatnam