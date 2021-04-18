BJP likely to pip TMC in Bengal

There are good chances for the ruling party at the Centre to win the polls in West Bengal and Assam.

Even though BJP is facing heat wave in the country because of lockdown, the star campaigners PM Modi and Shah will fetch majority of the seats required to form the government in two States. Trinamool Congress is facing heat wave in the West Bengal state because of lockdown.

Mamata Banerjee is trying to get sympathy votes in the state by sitting in the wheel-chair and acting as is her leg is really broken.

She also campaigned sitting in the wheel-chair, which will fetch some sympathy seats for Trinamool Congress, but this time BJP will get majority seats to form the government in West Bengal state. BJP will again get back to power in Assam even though lockdown impacts in the state.

— V Bhagirath Kumar, Hyderabad