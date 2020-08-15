BJP tying up itself in knots in Andhra Pradesh

V Ramu Sarma laid bare the opportunistic political discourse being pursued by BJP that is detrimental to not only Amaravati farmers but also to all the people of AP. (Fickle-minded BJP muddies Amaravati waters - THI, 15 August). BJP is foolishly daydreaming to consolidate its position in AP with a crude strategy that has the potential to further alienate BJP from people of AP who are already furious with BJP for denying Special Category Status to the revenue deficit State. It seems BJP is playing the dangerous game of political brinkmanship where it is running with the hares while hunting with the hounds which may prove to be suicidal for it in AP.

It is an open secret that BJP needs the support of YSRCP in Rajya Sabha and as such doesn't want to antagonise it. Although BJP leaders in AP routinely criticise the policies of YSRCP government with an intention to occupy the space meant for the opposition and to become the main contender to claim power in AP in 2024 elections , there is a tacit understanding between YSRCP and BJP at national level to serve the interests of both the parties as was evident in Parliament where YSRCP extended its help to BJP in passing controversial bills such as CAA and NRC.

The BJP is more interested to further its political and electoral interests in AP rather than to serve the people's interests. BJP is well aware of the fact that TDP would gain politically if BJP throws all its political heft behind Amaravati to help it to be retained as Capital of AP. So, it is shrewdly making political moves neither to let TDP garner political mileage out of Amaravati nor to let itself be seen sailing with YSRCP. The BJP's political game is solely guided by its electoral interests that aims to capture political power in AP at any cost in 2024.

It is high time for people of AP to be aware of the stark reality where the State is being immensely harmed by political parties for making narrow political gains. People of AP should stop fighting among themselves on the lines of caste and region and need to realize that it is their hard earned money paid as taxes being wasted to the tune of billions of rupees in the game of vindictive politics being played to establish one-upmanship. Unless people of AP act with wisdom and maturity at this crucial juncture, the future looks bleak for AP.

Thumati Anuradha, Hyderabad