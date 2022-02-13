Consolation win for India

After the debacle in South Africa, Team India was longing to win a home series to forget the drubbing in tests and ODIs after showing promise of winning a first series in that country. The home win against a weak West Indies side came as a solace. The visitors were struggling to touch 200 plus score and the matches were one sided. Already, the matches were played without crowd and to that the lopsided matches lost the academic interest.

T-20 series in Kolkata may inspire better results as Team India is having a higher ranking in the shortest form of the game and hope to pulverise the Caribbean side. The one-day series evinced keen interest as the three-match series was played before IPL auction.

Shreyas Iyer scored 80 runs in the dead rubber fetched him Rs.12.25 crores, whereas Ashwin, the number 2 bowler in the world has got only Rs.5 crores in IPL auction. Cricket is a game of uncertainty and even the IPL auction proved uncertain and unless you have a godfather your prices will not go high in the auctions. Sealing a series win against weak West Indies side in our backyard proved to be handy for some players.

C K Ramani Dorai Suresh, Ghaziabad