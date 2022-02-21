Do we need new Constitution?

Ever since the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, pitched for changing the Constitution, it triggered animated discussions in political and legal circles. Consequently, the members from different sections of society expressed their views on the subject. Most of them are averse to any such need to change the Constitution.

With over 110 amendments, we already have a new Constitution

"We the people of India, give to ourselves," says the Preamble. What does it mean to an ordinary citizen? Post-independence, we needed procedures to run our country. Over 110 amendments were made to the Constitution that guarantees fundamental rights to all. However, the way our system functions, especially the legislature, executive and judiciary, is leaving the citizens disillusioned. Constitution or otherwise, we look for education, employment and healthcare. Now that we have made 110 amendments, we have a new Constitution already! The aspirations and needs of people should be taken into consideration while making any changes to the Constitution.

— Major Shiva Kiran,Ex-Army officer, Hyderabad

Amendments to Constitution is the need of the hour

Instead of a new Constitution, we just need amendments to the existing one for the benefit of citizens. I strongly believe that amendments to the Constitution is the need of the hour to ensure social justice to all. While the provisions to amend the Constitution as per the socio-economic and political conditions are already existing, we need to maintain and preserve its basic structure while making changes to it. Our Constitution is a blend of rigid and flexible natures. So far, more than 120 amendments have been made in the last 65 years.

Policymakers have to focus on various issues that need to be resolved between the States and Centre such as issues related to water, education, marriageable age, uniform civil code, citizenship, election reforms and emergency issues. Article 39 guaranteeing Equal Pay for Equal Work, Article 41 Right to Work and Article 48 Environmental Protection and Forest Safeguard must be shifted from Directive Principles of State Policy to Fundamental Rights as they get legal backing by courts so that we can see democratic changes and bring social justice and equality among the citizens. Though there are many powerful and welfare amendments, it is the duty and responsibility of judiciary, executive and legislature to work hand-in-hand and implement the Constitution in its true spirit.

— Mohammad Azam, Social activist, Karimnagar

Constitution should be strengthened for an egalitarian society

We shall be happy if the Preamble is included in Fundamental Rights. After all , those were the aspirations of freedom movement. Right to Living means right to job and decent wages. Right to Equality should mean reducing the inequality prevailing in the country, where, as per reports, only 1% of people hold 73% of assets. What about the security of the working class who toil day in and day out to produce goods to keep the wheels of the country moving. Issues of privatisation and labour laws cannot be neglected in this discourse. Dr BR Ambedkar was profound in stating that the implementation of the Constitution has to be judged. The existing Constitutional institutions should be strengthened to pave way for the egalitarian society that the founding fathers envisaged. Any debate on the Constitution should take into account these issues which affect the vast majority of people whose contribution to nation's economy is crucial and paramount.

— Sivakumar, General secretary, South Central Railway, Mazdoor Union, Hyderabad

Debate on need of new Constitution should be kept aside

The concept of change in Constitution should not be viewed from political angles. The Constitution is not meant for any party's political gains. It is prepared in the larger interest of the nation. Our Constitution is quite comprehensive catering to all the sections of society. But, some narrow-minded leaders are trying to frame it to be meant only for certain sections of society. This is not desirable. If so, it would lead to chaos in the country. Hence, the debate on the change of Constitution should be put aside.

— BV Rajgopal, Teacher, Hanumakonda