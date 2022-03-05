Do we need new Constitution?

Ever since the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, pitched for changing the Constitution, it triggered animated discussions in political and legal circles. Consequently, the members from different sections of society expressed their views on the subject. Most of them are averse to any such need to change the Constitution. [email protected]

We need only amendments

The Constitution of India, which is the supreme law of the country, lays down the procedures, powers and duties of government institutions and the citizens. Indian Constitution is the best in the world and the seven-member drafting committee under the chairmanship of Dr BR Ambedkar had extensively studied the constitutions of United Kingdom, United States of America, Soviet Union, Australia and other countries and picked up the best and included in our Constitution. So, there is no need for a new Constitution. Provision is already there to make amendments to Constitution when required with the approval of Indian Parliament.

- K Praveen Kumar, Retd. Lieutenant (Indian Navy), Karimnagar

Not an appropriate time for review of Constitution

The national commission to review the working of Constitution was set up in 2000 and gave its report in 2002. So this demand is not new. It is also not unusual for a democracy to relook at its Constitution. But in the present day India, even laws are passed in Parliament within minutes without proper deliberation.

Freedom of citizens is curtailed and rights of weaker sections are compromised. There is apprehension that the Constitution is under imminent threat, and must be safeguarded. These are very uncertain times for reopening the Constitution for debate or review.

vThe values and principles were envisaged and enshrined by freedom fighters, who took the entire country with them. Until India has a government that can take along every section of the society, the Constitution must not be touched.

- Kota Neelima, author and researcher, Hyderabad

Constitution is a precious gift to the nation

The Constitution of India is a precious gift to the nation and a challenge to its future. It is a vision in action for a humane, inclusive and equitable society drafted at a rare moment in history when India and the world woke up to new possibilities as never before. What we need today is not a new Constitution, but the political will and energy to realise it.



- Varghese, social activist, Hyderabad

It is a ploy to create chaos in the country

Our Constitution is the result of many days of toiling by the drafting committee headed by Dr BR Ambedkar. However, a few fools think to re-write it completely while others plan to amend it as per their whims and fancies.

They don't know it took years to draft the complete Constitution keeping in mind the necessities of people of the country.

Our Constitution treats all equal, and provides liberty to preach and practice our religion and profession unless it hurts the sentiments of others or leads to any crime. The present times seem to be very dangerous to democracy.

Many political parties to grab the power are polarising people and dividing all Indians on the basis of religion, caste, regions etc. It's a sign of danger to divide India and create chaos in the country.

- Syed Jalaluddin Zafar, president of a youth welfare association, Hyderabad