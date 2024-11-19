Do you support caste census? Which one will you prefer caste census or skill census?

Caste and skill censuses are both crucial for India’s inclusive development. A caste census helps address inequalities and ensures marginalised communities, including minorities, receive fair representation and targeted welfare schemes. A skill census, on the other hand, maps individual talents and capabilities, driving economic growth and aligning workforce potential with market demands. Together, these tools can provide a holistic understanding of societal needs, bridging gaps in justice, opportunity, and economic empowerment for all communities, including the underprivileged.

– Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail, political analyst

The advantage of being born into a particular caste alone shouldn’t ensure reservations. For employment purposes skills are required. The government has already got the data as regards caste with it. On the other hand, skill enumeration hasn’t been done earlier. This is necessary and would help the government and the Congress party in fulfilling its poll promises.

- N R Raghuram, retd Govt employee

Caste census has to be done in all religions, as we have OCs and BCs and SCs in other religions too. Why only for one community? I agree that BCs are in large numbers, and their demands of political and other reservations are genuine, as only a few community people are dominating political and education system. But skill census is the best option and justice can be done to all religions only through skill census.

- Verma, General Secretary, Greater Alwal Allied Service Association

Both caste census and skill census should be taken up because caste census will ensure that state government has the accurate data as to how much population belongs to which caste in the State whereas skill and economic status census will help to identify how many people in that caste got uplifted due to the previous reservation policy, so as to bring in the “creamy layer principle and give reservation to the needy among that caste”.

- Baglekar Akash Kumar, advocate

I am personally against caste census and instead there should be EWS census. Caste-based reservation is a societal cancer. Such visionless practices will kill a nation.

- K Naveen Reddy, MD, Geocare Enviro Projects Pvt Ltd

In societies with deep-rooted caste inequalities like India, a caste census is essential to measure the scale of disparity and ensure equity in access to opportunities. In economies focusing on workforce development, a skill census might take precedence to enhance productivity and economic growth. A comprehensive census that includes both caste and skill data could be more effective.

- Sripada Srikar, Khammam

True progress of a society lies in its ability to balance both perspectives. A caste census lays the foundation for social equity, ensuring that no community is left behind, while a skill census propels the nation forward by unlocking the potential of its people. Together, they form the pillars of an inclusive and progressive society where every individual, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to thrive.