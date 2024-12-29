Dr Singh’s integrity & services unparalleled

It is often said "politics” is dirty profession and some mud strains are inevitable.” Dr Manmohan Singh was an exception in political arena. His integrity of character, purity of thoughts, core honesty, unusual simplicity and humility, financial and economics acumen, managing diverse political ideological coalition for ten years as PM is worth emulating making him a legend. Resurrecting India back from deep financial crisis in 1991 as Finance Minister by laying rock solid foundation stone of "Economic Liberalisation" is a milestone and fruits are being reaped today. His visionary actions on MNREGA, nuclear deal, Right of education and Aadhaar card has touched millions of Indian population. P V Narsimharao's sharp eyes and political wisdom to pick up Dr Singh for difficult time to rescue is praiseworthy. He remained mentor for him. Least can be done to express gratitude is to honour him with Bharat Ratna award.

– Buddha Jagdish Rao, Vadlapudi, Visakhapatnam

***

Dr Man Mohan Singh, who served as India's Prime Minis-ter from 2004 to 2014, is widely respected and revered leader. The gains of liberalisation, globalisation, and privatisation for the nation landed us in making compre-hensive, rapid and sustained economic growth. He introduced many welfare schemes like guaranteed rural employment and the Right to Education, Right to Information. He moved more people who were in the BPL category to APL. His loss is an irreparable loss. In his death, we have lost a great leader. He leaves a legacy to be followed.

– N R Ramachandran, Chennai.

***

Dr.Manmohan Singh is an eminent personality extending several decades incurring contributions to country at different capacities. Although he spearheaded liberalisation of economic reforms happened in India, he was aware about inherent limitations of free market. His reforms involving employment assurance and food security schemes are efforts to ease the severity of inequality.

– B Veerakumaran Thampi, Thiruvananthapuram

***

As the Prime Minister, he took several far-reaching decisions that continue to impact the health of Indian de-mocracy even today. He also introduced new laws that strengthened and guaranteed the right to seek infor-mation from the government, allowing citizens an extraordinary power to hold officials accountable. He also introduced a rural employment scheme which guaranteed livelihood for a minimum of 100 days, a measure economists said had a profound impact on rural incomes and poverty reduction. He also brought in a law that guaranteed the right to free and compulsory education for children between the ages of 6 and 14, significantly reducing the school dropout rates.

His government also introduced a unique identity project called Aadhaar to improve financial inclusion and delivery of welfare benefits to the poor. He was the best PM India has ever had as of date.

– Jubel D'Cruz, Mumbai

***

Whatever the position he held he left his indelible mark on it. It is very surprise to learn that he overcame the Indian economic crisis of 1990s by executing his doctoral thesis as Finance Minister in 1991. Though he was termed as accidental and inefficient Prime Minister, the several land mark polices and laws took birth in state-wardship – MGNAREGA, NIA, Right to Information, Right to Education, Anti Domestic Violence, SEZ, Land Pro-curement Act, etc. He also started loan waiver scheme of `60 000 crore, launching of Aadhaar Project and present day pet scheme of various political parties DBT. He proved his visionary by making Civil Nuclear pact with the US even without political repercussions in 2005. I sum up, that he was embodied of simplicity, honesty, intellectual, non-emotional and integrity. He is a rare personality in India. Generally, the position brings one holds bring name and fame but Man Mohan enriched the position he held.

– Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru, NTR dt

***

His government introduced landmark initiatives such as the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), Right to Information Act, Right to Education Act, and Na-tional Rural Health Mission. These programmes empowered marginalized communities, promoted transparency, and improved healthcare services, thereby ensuring that the benefits of economic growth were equitably distributed. On the foreign policy front, Dr Singh's pragmatic approach and commitment to strengthening India's relationships with major powers yielded significant dividends. The Indo-US nuclear deal, India-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement, and India-EU Strategic Partnership enhanced cooperation and promoted India's interests on the global stage, thereby cementing the country's position as a major player in international affairs. Dr Singh's legacy extends far beyond his policy achievements. His integrity, humility, and wisdom earned him the respect and admiration of his peers and the public. In an era marked by partisan politics and corruption, Dr Singh's commitment to democratic values and his ability to build consensus across party lines are qualities that are essential for effective governance.

– Venkat Guntipalli, Hyderabad

***

The saying "A leopard can't change its spots" can be attributed to our politicians who are past masters in find-ing a problem where there is none and then promising solutions. The Congress' demand for a separate (special) memorial for Dr Manmohan Singh violates its own position on the issue of memorials for India's past leaders. Ironically, it was under Dr Manmohan Singh that a Cabi-net decision was taken that there would be no new memorials for former leaders, and that all memorials would be centralized at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, owing to constraints of space in the NCR area. However, soon after the sad demise of Dr Singh, the Congress top brass wants to corner the ruling BJP by pushing for a special space (memorial) for him.

–Avinash Godboley, Dewas (MP)

***

He took numerous path-breaking decisions that liberaised India's economy during his tenure as the Finance Minister of India from 1991 to 1995. At present Indian's economy is in the 5th place in the world. His mastermind is their behind this success. He rendered his selfless, honest and unforgettable service as the Prime Minister of India for a decade from 2004 to 2014. He was the recipient of many prestigious awards including 'Padma vibhushan' in 1987. He left his indelible mark as a renowned economist. He will definitely remain in the hearts of all the Indians forever.

– R S V P Raju, Bapatla

***

Dr. Singh was not just a scholar and economist but also a leader who turned challenges into opportunities. From opening up India’s economy to guiding the country through tough times, he always put the nation first. His calm approach, focus on growth, and belief in unity defined his leadership. Despite his achievements, Dr Singh remained a humble man who let his actions speak for him. Whether it was handling difficult politics or promoting harmony among people, he stayed true to his principles. His quiet strength inspired millions, and his contributions to India’s progress will always be remem-bered.

Let us honor him by living by the values he believed in—honesty, humility, and serving others selflessly. Dr. Singh’s belief that "India’s future depends on the dedication and unity of its people" should guide us. Though he is no longer with us, his legacy will continue in India’s journey forward. Let us work to build the nation he dreamed of, where everyone has a chance to succeed.

– Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad