Ends justify means in Indian politics

'All is fair in war and politics' and 'there are no permanent friends and foes in politics 'are the two maxims that correctly reflect the present political scenario in our country and in our Telugu States in particular. The YSR (Telangana) leader Sharmila is about to join hands with the Congress party, and many disappointed BRS leaders have joined different rival parties. Naidu is cosying up to the BJP. In Telangana, the Communist parties are ready for a truck with the Congress and, above all, the number of parties joining the I.N.D.I.A bloc is growing by the day.

All these political developments emphatically reiterate the universal fact that in politics – the End justifies the Means. Even Lord Rama and Lord Krishna have followed this principle to achieve their ultimate and divine ENDS.

For a politician, his "Sole End" is to be in power and in focus. It is a pity that our politicians often stoop down to mean levels to reach the goal. They don't show any qualms in defecting parties any number of times. Remember the infamous "Aaya Ram and Gaya Ram" expression coined by a former Congress CM of Haryana to describe the opportunistic attitude of our politicians. Some of them change parties and flags as easily as they change their dress. Even celebrities like actor Jayasudha and BJP leader Purandeswari couldn't resist the temptation. When in the Congress, the BJP leader from AP grabbed many posts and positions, enjoyed power and perks and ultimately left the party at the drop of a hat! After hitch hiking all parties, Jayasudha has finally decided to jump onto the bandwagon of the BJP. There are many such politicians for whom a political party is just a means, a spring board to fulfill their ambitious ends!

Again many politicians choose the means of physically eliminating their rivals to realize their end of a flourishing political career. Some spineless leaders indulge in back stabbing their parents, siblings, even in-laws and mentors for political ends. See what has happened to Sharad Pawar in Maharashtra. Of course, our NTR also met the same fate long years ago! Many of us know how communal clashes were engineered in AP in late 80s by some "Insiders" to bring down the then Congress Government.

It is unfortunate that these mean means of our politicians have spawned turn-coats, upstarts, schemers, scammers, and mediocre leaders in our political arena and power has been usurped by some castes and communities. This is our system, a tragic-comedy that has celebrated the Diamond Jubilee and "We, the People of India" are willy-nilly the players and spectators.

– M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad