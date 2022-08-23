Financial exploitation by corporate institutions

The corporate educational institutions have been exploiting the students and parents in the name of various types of fees. The education system has become a matter of business for these corporate schools and colleges. Parents, who aim for the bright future, have been thronging with a hope of good education for their wards. But of late we have been witnessing certain unfortunate incidents like a student attempting self-immolation in one of the Narayana colleges recently.

The government has failed to put an eye on the corporate institutions exploiting the common man in the name of fees.

No State mechanism to monitor fee structure

We live in a country where every parent want their child either to become a doctor or an engineer. They are ready to invest a lot on their wards' education, despite their financial constraints. They want their children to study in top colleges to ensure a better future for them. With there is no State mechanism to monitor fee structure in corporate colleges, it has become easy for the private managements to fleece from the students' parents. The government needs to stop this loot by ensuring a fool-proof mechanism. Instead of running after medical and engineering seats, the parents should also focus on other courses e-Commerce and business administration etc that also have a lucrative future.

- T Seshu, Lecturer in Economics, Warangal

Corporate institutions are fleecing

There is a lot of talk about school fee regulation, but no one is focusing on exorbitant fees in junior colleges. Some corporate colleges are charging more than Rs 2 lakh per academic year just for Intermediate courses. The big question is why the State government was not thinking about regulating fees in junior colleges. But for some student unions no one is raising the issue. The political parties need to exert pressure on the State Government until it regulates fee structure and focuses on implementing it. Or else, it's difficult for the students of deprived sections to make progress in academics and career.

- BV Rajgopal, Teacher, Hanumakonda

Huge fees pushing parents into deep troubles

Father of a student on condition of anonymity informed that high fees in private colleges pushed them into deep troubles in such away that they are forced to eat twice a day instead of three times to save the money to pay the fee of Rs 60,000 to their ward who is studying junior inter as a residential student in a private institute in Nalgonda .A worker in a rice industry and earning Rs 7,000 salary per month and his wife working in a grocery shop with Rs 8,000 salary. He said that besides his's fee, he need to provide fee to his daughter who is pursuing a degree in Nalgonda. 'I was forced to join my son in a private institute as his childhood friends joined that college, I could not go against my son's interest. I request the government to control the fee of private educational institutes in the interest of the poor and middle-class.

-A Father working in rice mill at Halia in Nalgonda district

Forced to pay high fees

The tough competition and educational standards comparison forcing parents to admit their children in private colleges to realise their dreams against their paying capacity. I am not getting realwage in my private job to meet the needs of family and educational needs of children. My two sons always complain to me that their friends' fathers are providing everything to them and demand the same from me. I have to pay Rs 1.5 lakh fee to my two children who are studying inter with IIT and inter with NEET in a local private college as day scholars. My wife started tailoring at home to support me to pay the children's' fee. As per my opinion, the middle-class are the main victims in the private educational system. I pray the God at least my children get high pay jobs and capable enough to pay the fee of their children without any hesitation like me

-A father working in a two wheeler showroom in Nalgonda