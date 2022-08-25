Financial exploitation by corporate institutions

The education system has become a matter of business for these corporate schools and colleges. Parents, who aim for the bright future, have been thronging them with a hope of good education for their wards. But of late we have been witnessing certain unfortunate incidents like a student attempting self-immolation in one of the Narayana colleges recently. The government has failed to keep an eye on the corporate institutions exploiting the common man in the name of fees.

High fees in corporate colleges

The corporate educational institutions will have a free run in fleecing the people if the government continues to turn a blind eye to the fee structure. Due to insufficient teaching staff and lack of infrastructure in the State-run institutions, people are depending on private institutions to provide quality education to their children. Despite financial constraints, parents are desperate to get admission to their children in noted institutions.

The parents think that admission to a corporate institution would augur well for their wards' future. This is being exploited by private institutions. The managements are aware of the fact that parents are ready to splurge extensively for their children. It can be stopped if the government monitors the fee structure, besides improving the standards of State-run institutions.

- Manganuri Murali, a Photographer, Hanumakonda

State-run institutions should impart quality education

One man's weakness is another man's strength. Every parent wants their ward either to become a doctor or an engineer. With no belief in government institutions, they search for a corporate entity that could provide quality education. Without giving much thought to their affordability, parents have been depending on corporate education.

It's high time that the government focus on improving the standards of education in the State-run institutions. Once the State-run institutions start to impart quality education, the mad rush for admission into private entities will come down. The onus is on the government to focus on the education sector.

- M Ramchander, Kazipet

Government should focus on fee structure of private colleges

Government should focus on fee structure of private colleges. Corporate colleges collect fees in different forms such as tuition fee, exam fee, study material fee, building fund and many such ways and these differ from one college to another. The fee structure of these colleges' changes annually. Their target is to exploit money from parents. The parents who are left with no option bear the burden.

- N V Dayakar, Khammam

File criminal cases against erring colleges

Criminal cases should be filed against Corporate colleges which caused the death of students. The TRS government failed to prevent the corporate colleges from fleecing.

The government have permitted new colleges indiscriminately in the State it should change the education system. The government is showing no interest in filling vacant posts in government schools and junior colleges. So, the parents are left with no option but to approach corporate education institutions for a better future of their children resulting in corporates taking advantage and exploiting parents.

- P Jairam (name changed), Khammam