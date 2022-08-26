Financial exploitation by corporate institutions

The corporate educational institutions have been exploiting students and parents in the name of various types of fees. The education system has become a matter of business for these corporate schools and colleges. Parents, who aim for the bright future, have been thronging them with a hope of good education for their wards. But of late we have been witnessing certain unfortunate incidents like a student attempting self-immolation in one of the Narayana colleges recently. The government has failed to keep an eye on the corporate institutions exploiting the common man in the name of fees.





Exploitation will continue till govt ignores issue

It's an open secret why people are running after private educational institutions, despite the fact that they have to pay a ransom. It's their hope that their children get a quality education. Irrespective of their financial affordability, they are knocking the doors of corporate entities, just hoping that their children could get quality education and settle in a bright career. This is being exploited by the private educational institutions. And it will continue as long as the governments fail to focus on State-run educational institutions.

- Rodda Harish, Interior Designer, Hanumakonda

Govt must take action on private institutions

It's high time that governments think about providing quality education. As the State-run institutions are lagging behind in the infrastructure, the parents are turning to corporate entities to get quality education to their children. Need of the hour is to improve the standards of education in the State -run institutions. Lack of teaching staff and mediocre infrastructure are the two major lacunas the government institutions have been facing. If it is rectified, the mad rush for private institutes will come down. The government should also prepare a fee structure and take measures to implement them strictly.

- B Sunil Kumar, business, Hanumakonda

Corporate institutions given free hand

Education is the most important basic necessity of a civilized society. And the government must ensure that quality education is accessible for each and every student. But unfortunately our government is encouraging private institutions in education and taking this as an advantage many private and corporate players are let free to change huge fees and made education a business. It is high time that the government must regulate fee structures in private and corporate schools and colleges and ensure affordable quality education is accessible to all.

-Anusha, a parent from Jadcherla, Mahabubnagar district

Private colleges' recognition must be cancelled

Countries like Germany impart free education to students to make all citizens educated and skilled to make the country powerful nternationally. Education in private and government sectors will divide the students' by sections as poor and rich and it develops hatred against the rulers and will encourage brain drain. Given the country's prosperity, health and education must be under the control of the government to provide equal opportunities to all sections. Several students committed suicides due to extortion of private colleges. Erring, private colleges' recognition must be cancelled like suspension of erring lecturers of government colleges - Bala Shanmukha Pavan ,

private employee , Miryalaguda