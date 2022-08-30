Financial exploitation by corporate institutions

The corporate educational institutions have been exploiting students and parents in the name of various types of fees. The education system has become a matter of business for these corporate schools and colleges. Parents, who aim for the bright future, have been thronging them with a hope of good education for their wards. But of late we have been witnessing certain unfortunate incidents like a student attempting self-immolation in one of the Narayana colleges recently. The government has failed to keep an eye on the corporate institutions exploiting the common man in the name of fees.

Pvt institutions on rise due to govt's apathetic approach towards education

A couple of decades ago, only the affluent sections used to send their children to private/corporate educational institutions. Then the number of private institutions in Telangana was very little. Gradually, they started to mushroom all over the State making education a commodity. Over the years, even the middle-class too started to send their wards to the private institutions, hoping for quality education and better future in their career. As the demand grew, private entities started to fleece the people by slapping exorbitant fees. On the other hand, State-run institutions continued to languish due to the apathetic approach of the government.

- Puppala Anjaneyulu, Govt Employee, Hanumakonda

Parents are forced to knock doors of corporate institutions

Some student unions say that the government itself was trying to undermine the importance of the State-run educational institutions allowing the private entities to flourish. The parents are forced to knock on the doors of private institutions in search of quality education. Even parents who could not afford it were also running after the private institutions. For some people, it's a matter of prestige. They feel proud by sending their wards to private institutions. Unless the government focuses on lifting the standards of education in State-run institutions, the mad rush for private entities to continue, filling the coffers of managements.

- Ankam Satyam, Businessman, Warangal

Govt should protect students from pvt institutions

Corporate educational institutes like Sri Chaitanya & Narayana are working to collect fees. The government is completely failing to control the fees and many students are facing difficulties for participation in engineering and degree counseling as well and are unable to pay the fees. We request the government to implement the fee control law immediately and do justice to the students.

- G Priyanka, Student, SR&BGNR Degree and PG College, Khammam

Education dept needs to take action

Due to lack of control on fees by the government, corporate colleges are fleecing the parents. Fees are charged arbitrarily in the name of textbooks, notes, clothing. Intermediate officials of the district and state education department should respond and take action against the colleges that charge high fees from the students. The government should not hesitate to cancel the recognition of colleges that do not follow the government norms.

- V Venkatesh, Student, Khammam

Pvt institutions fleecing parents

It is painful to see the day-by-day increase in the highhandedness of corporate colleges in Telangana. Unfortunate incidents are happening because there are no officials in the education department and rulers who bother about the future of students. At least the State government should respond now and take action against the corporate colleges in the interest of the future of the students.

- TRSMA State president, Yadagiri Shekar Rao