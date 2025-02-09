India must take cue from US

The US sent more than 100 Indians back and the Indian chatterati started sniping at the government and asked the PM to talk to his bestie and do something. Here is a country that is walking the talk on deporting illegal immigrants, while we have been talking about doing the same for the illegal immigrants in our country. We have not shown the courage to do the same as we have bleeding hearts crying for the poor immigrants. We hope the images of the shackled Indians coming back to India will prod the government into action and throw out all those illegals in our Country.

Anandambal Subramaniam, Chennai