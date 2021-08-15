KCR has made the right choice for Huzurabad bypoll

By declaring Gellu Srinivas Yadav, the Telangana State wing student leader, as the party candidate in the by-elections for Huzurabad constituency, CM KCR had proved that the party would recognise persons who work hard believing the party and its norms. In fact, Srinivas, too deserves it because since the inception of the party he has been working for the welfare of the party and people.

As a university student and a research scholar, he had taken part in the Telangana movement and in connection with the movement he was arrested by police and was put behind the bars a quite number of times. There were occasions wherein he was brutally beaten by the police. Still, there are many cases pending against him.

As a student and a research scholar he could understand the protracted, perennial predicaments of the Telangana people by listening to the influential speeches of Telangana ideologue late Jaya Shankar and KCR, who had relentlessly studied the problems of Telangana people how they had been suffering at the hands of Andhraites.

This apart, by following the strategies and other technicalities (needed for an activist) of Harish Rao, KTR and other senior activists in the movement, he has trained himself in such a way that he should have to work for the achievement of separate Telangana at any cost, do or die. Thus, being highly influenced by the dynamic leaders – late Jaya Shankar, KCR, KTR and Harish Rao- he equipped himself with all the requirements which are very necessary for an activist to achieve the goal set. So, the goal of him was only the achievement of a separate Telangana. Finally, his dream has come true with the achievement of a separate Telangana which dawned on 2nd June 2014.

Though he hails from an ordinary family, noticing his sincerity and commitment to towards the party and people, CM KCR has recognised his mettle that shown in the movement and afterwards, he has bestowed on him an opportunity to work for the people of Huzurabad in particular and the people of the state in general.

Moreover, Srinivas is the best example to know how persons' honesty, sincerity, and commitment towards the party would get the recognition to them in return. Let us wish all the best for Srinivas Yadav Gellu for his future endeavors. It is certain that Srinivas will win the match on the Huzurabad playground with the blessings of people of that constituency and the support of KCR, KTR, Harish Rao and all others in and out of the party.

Dr Venkat Yadav Avula, Hyderabad