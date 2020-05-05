Coronavirus followed by long lockdown has indeed affected everyone from different walks of life and time has come for us to learn to live with virus and it has to be turned from "Novel" to "Normal" and therefore time has come for everyone of us from micro to macro have to move on.

The single or dual owners shops whether vegetables/fruits, tea and eatables can be allowed as take-away instead of allowing people to stay around shops.

Similarly the shops supporting electricians, carpenters, plumbers, masons etc can be allowed to work from 7.00 am to 12 for first one month after lockdown and thereafter it duration can be gradually increased in phased manner.

All consumer durable shops with 30-50% support staff on even/odd dates can be allowed so as stagger the working hours and consumers.

This would also help the consumers to choose the shops of their choice instead of going to every other shops.

Most of the IT companies have allowed many of its employees to work from home and it can be continued for few more months and in a phased manner such employees can be allowed to visit office once a week.

The non IT offices can also follow the same system in order to reduce the numbers inside such office. Large businesses and Industry essential or otherwise can start working in two or more shifts depending on the scale of their business volume and contribution to exchequer.

As for as Transport system, to begin only local ones can be allowed to operate under strict crowd management and the best way to increase the frequency and also limit the duration in phase one and scale up there after. All this can be possible only if we the people, cooperate or else we know consequence.

N Nagarajan

Former Sr Manager (Operations) Examination Division of leading century old publishing house in their head office, based in Hyderabad. Contributing letters to newspapers for over forty years.