My Voice: Views of our readers 17th April 2020

Help Mumbai migrants in testing times

This is with reference to the report 'Lockdown 2.0 till May 3 (April 15). The Prime Minister's announcement on the extension of nationwide lockdown was accompanied with another report about migrants going panic at Bandra West railway station. If migrants gather in such a huge number, there are all probabilities of coronavirus being spread among these hapless lots.

The migrants who gathered at Bandra should be tested for Covid-19 treatment. The Maharashtra government should take serious view of this issue, before it is too late. The government can help the migrants by supplying essential commodities and extending some financial support.

Mohammad Sarwar Ahmed, Asif Nagar, Hyderabad

Sudden announcement of lockdown on March 23 become the nightmare to the migrant workers. Risking their lives, they have walked several thousands of kilometres without proper food or even drinking water, leading to a few casualties on their way before reaching their destination. Thousands of workers are held up at various locations all over India. The need of the hour is to find out he solution to send them back to their respective destinations as early as possible. Whatever the best possible facilities the governments provide will not soothe their heart and soul aiming to reach their native places.



B Venkatareddy, Vijayawada

Lockdown-related mental issues should be addressed

With the ongoing lockdown, several people are facing mental trauma by sticking to one place or scared of the pandemic statistics. Ambiguity and uncertainty about coronavirus and subsequent isolation are creating extremely stressful situations. As a psychology final year student, I can understand how serious this problem can become. I suggest everyone not to stick to one place at home. Sticking to the same couch everyday not only affects your mental state but also your physical health.



A simple meditation for 30 minutes every day can leave a great impact. In these grim times, we should dig deep in ourselves and understand good and bad about us, self-assessment is really important. Surround your home with positive vibes. Unnecessary emotions will destroy you. Having proper sleep, eating healthy and immunity boosting food with fixed time-table, doing at home exercises, interacting with family members will enhance your mind.

Watch movies and programmes together, take part in cooking experiments, and establish better understanding through something as mundane as shared chores. Even if you are working from home, take a 10-minute break and share a cup of coffee/tea with your loved ones. Lockdown may affect some people with depression, anxiety, manic psychoses, behavioural disorder, episodic acute stress, etc. I urge government to take up mental health issues and reassure people.

Ravi Teja Kathuripalli, Kondapur, Hyderabad