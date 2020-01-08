MyVoice: Views of our readers - 7 Jan

The JNU imbroglio

It is a sad state of affair attack on the peacefully protesting teachers and students on the campus by mask-wearing hooligans with deadly weapons and then chasing and injuring the hostellers and damaging the furniture etc.

It is known with circumstantial evidence that the RSS supported ABVP unleashed reign of terror. It is deplorable that there are teachers backed by fascist RSS and even its so-called sympathiser VC was complacent to curb or contain the situation.

The same outfit and partisan HCU-VC led to the unrest and suicide of a gem of student Vemula. Hopefully appropriate action taken not to repeat such.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

II

Both the ruling and opposition parties are responsible for the violence in JNU but amusingly they indulge in blame game and criticise each other (Violence at JNU, Delhi police begin probe , January 7).

It is a pity politicians are polluting the minds of future citizens of the country and one wonders whether JNU is a campus for teaching education or politics.

There is no justification to promote trade unionism in educational institutions and workplaces in the name of democracy. How far trade unions stopped farmers suicides and corruption in government offices ?.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao, Hyderabad

III

The visuals of masked goons going on a rampage on the JNU campus looked like scenes straight from a crime thriller or a horror film.

They gave us glimpses of students and teachers mercilessly assailed with fierce blows to their heads and bodies. The nightmare situation at the university invalidated the supposition that we were a civilized society where the rule of law prevailed.

It indeed hurt us to know that the organised attack was carried out with the connivance of those who were tasked to protect the students and teachers.

The police would never be able to live down its conduct of providing the mob of criminals armed with lethal weapons easy access to the campus, allowing them to go on an attacking spree and then facilitating their safe passage out of the campus.

Clearly, what happened at JNU fully qualified to be termed as 'state-sponsored violence'. Posterity will hail India's students as 'freedom fighters'.

One placard at a solidarity rally read: 'We shall overcome some day'. When will the Sangh Parivar get it into its thick skull that 'man may be destroyed, but he cannot be defeated'! But then Ernest Hemingway is not yet their guru.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

IV

Crackdown on student movements may be global, owing to one reason or the other. But the recurring incidents at Jawaharlal Nehru University, to be in the news for wrong reason, will not make anyone happy in the country.

When students are more focussed on union activities, they tend to forget their basic responsibility of concentrating on academics, to be relegated to second or third place, in terms of priority.

The irrational political activities in the campus must be curbed; whoever may be responsible for the mischief, without mercy.

JNU to become a breeding ground for anti-nationals and pro-Pakistan elements cannot be tolerated. Students indulging in wanton anti-social activities must be debarred from the university, without any second thoughts to it.

The rot that has infected the JNU must be cleansed systematically, inculcating, discipline and decent social conduct in mind of students.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

V

The violence at JNU is highly condemnable and unpardonable. Incidents of violence are increasing day by day on university campuses in India. Recently, unruly scenes were witnessed at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University in UP.

But it is a pity that these prestigious 'temples of learning' have become dens of political activities for various parties.

The ban on police entry without the permission of the university authorities, even if violence is taking place inside, was one of the reasons for the escalation of campus violence In JNU ...despite most of the incident caught on camera and the masked people remaining inside the campus for long enough, the police have yet to arrest the goons.

But then the police have always acted on "orders from above" and that has come to be the Indian ethos.. There is a lot that happened in JNU before the cameras were switched on.

Both the 'before' and 'after' stories are sordid tales of an administrative failure to stop clashes from turning into arson.It is incumbent on the government to ensure that the university once again becomes a place of learning and regains its lost aura.

J S Acharya, Hyderabad

Farmer deaths and Amaravati

The tragic deaths of farmers due to frustration over capital relocation is excruciating and unsolicited. Farmers who sacrificed their fertile lands for the construction of AP capital hoping bright future for generations are much worried due to shifting of capital.

Adding fuel to the fire few eminent politicians are constantly encouraging the innocent farmers to move towards agitational path by extending their unconditional support. As a result, the situation has become troublesome.

If farmers had succeeded in securing public support instead of political support, it would have been valuable to achieve their goal on expected lines. Disturbances among people on regional lines are not good for the wellbeing of the society. Hoping for early and amicable settlement on capital issue.

Raghubabu Kondapi, Ongole