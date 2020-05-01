MyVoice: Views of our readers 01st May 2020

Irreparable loss to film industry

The deaths of internationally renowned actor Irrfan Khan and that of our talented, cheery, charming, romantic, and comedy veteran actor Rishi Kapoor just in a day's gap were really a big blow to all of us. Though all the scions of late Raja Kapoor are talented, and acting is in their blood, Rishi made a special mark with hard work and dedication as an actor with his natural, often passionate histrionics. Above all, he was a great human being and often his frank, forthright views about many issues won him both bouquets and brickbats. He lived life king size and his death is a great loss to the entire film industry. In his 35 years of acting career, Irrfan Khan knew only one simple word,' surrender'. He could surrender to any role he acted in with inimitable ease and aplomb. Though his body language was a great asset to him as an actor, Irrfan could mesmerise his fans and admirers with his eyes and dialogue modulation. He had scaled great heights in his acting career, but Irrfan never threw his weight around and he and his life is a big lesson for aspiring artists and actors. Though 'death' is everywhere these days, thanks to the corona pandemic, (1000 deaths in our country and still counting), the demises of these two talented and versatile actors are irreparable loss and left millions of their fans and admirers sad and crestfallen. May their souls rest in peace.

M Somasekhar Prasad, Gandhinagar, Hyderabad

Teachers made to overwork

Teachers are special victims during the lockdown period. Every employee does his work from home or in the institution. But the teachers, during this lockdown, are asked to do teaching as well as learning simultaneously. They are assigned to take online classes either to complete the syllabus or to revise so that students are engaged. At the same time, they are instructed to do online courses. In some institutions, teachers have to report attendance with evidence. Now they are paid half salary and forced to do more than their regular work. In addition to this, women teachers have extra 'homework' as hotels are also under lockdown, they have to spend more than their regular time in the kitchen. The attitude of the government and employers should be changed. They have to be more humanistic in their outlook. Teachers are not bonded labour. There is nothing wrong in giving some break to them as they require a sound body as well as mind to teach and build the personality of students. Teachers and students are the most abused sections by the governments. Whether it is Ek Bharat Shrest Bharat, or Janma Bhoomi, or World No Smoking Day or aids awareness, or Voters Day or Environmental Day, or anything related to humans or animals or birds, it has become the responsibility of teachers and students to take part in the activities. Now, teachers are asked to create awareness on coronavirus, while respecting the lockdown. It is a pity that the teachers who are the fountains of knowledge have been converted into mechanics in the workshops.

Thummapudi Bharathi, M R Palli, Tirupati

Make public announcement clearer

It is good to note that the Vijayawada corporation authorities making public announcements with the help of auto rikshaws on how to take preventive measures for novel coronavirus. But they should also make sure that the announcements reach every nook and cranny of the city. Unfortunately, the autos are driving past without giving proper time for the listeners to understand and hear them fully. I request the civic authorities to direct the autos to stop at one junction or crossroads or dead end of the street etc. and give their announcements audibly for one or two times repeatedly and go to the next stop so that people can understand the instructions. This system will not only appropriate but also useful to both the public and administration.

S Venkatesan, Vijayawada