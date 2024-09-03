MyVoice: Views of our readers 03rd Sep 2024

Apex court to take up plea on GST

The GST hastened the high cost of living due to direct or indirect taxation. The last 10 years saw unprecedented rise in the prices of all goods and services in the country, mainly because the NDA government failed to consider the plight of common man whose earning capacity could not cope up with the ever increasing prices. The Apex Court is expected to hear a petition. It should do justice so that the common man gets some respite from the unbearable taxes.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Havoc as nature’s warning ignored

The heavy rains have wreaked havoc in both Telugu states. The way Vijayawada has been inundated, with lakhs of people getting vacated to safe places and scores of people are left dead. The situation is unprecedented. The Centre should come forward with all its might to help out the states in thier most trying times. The seasons in India have been acting extreme with a regularity.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

After many years, torrential rainfall has occured again and once again reminded all the State and the Central governments to safeguard people and property. But they took action at the eleventh hour only and by then unexpected and irrevocable events took place. Linkage of all rivers from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, a decades-old wonderful plan, was kept in cold storage. A few thousand crores estimated then now works out to lakhs of crores. This plan was made by the then central Irrigation Minister and eminent civil engineer Dr K L. Rao. Time is never lost if intentions go in right direction.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Telangana and AP have been battered by heavy rains during the last 48 hours. It has been the heaviest rainfall recorded in 50 years. Hyderabad is unable to tolerate even an hour of heavy rainfall. There is no respite from traffic snarls and power cuts during heavy rains and our city gets flooded in no time. Roads are bad and pothole-ridden. There is no end to woes of the common man. Hope, the GHMC swings into action to clear water-logging, restores power supply, covers all open manholes etc.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

Though the Chief Minister’s campaign, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) struck like a thunderbolt against encroaching politicians, real estate developers, and business owners. The swift and decisive action has provided much-needed relief from what could have been a catastrophic disaster following the recent heavy rainfall. The immediate demolition of illegal structures significantly boosts public confidence in the system.

Sania Tabassum, Hyderabad

The tireless efforts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments in rendering relief and taking rescue operations are commendable. In Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stood as an example with his round-the-clock presence in Vijayawada to monitor the relief operations. Naidu who is known for micro monitoring in his orientation has once again proved his mettle in tackling this crisis as he had done in the case of Cyclone Hudhud that affected Visakhapatnam during his previous stint as CM. All political leaders must emulate this trait of Naidu instead of waging a political blame game.

Sateesh Reddy K, Thipparthy, Nalgonda

A HC judge must probe college scam

The Governor should intervene in the controversial incident at Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Krishna district. There has been a uproar over alleged installation of secret cameras in the bathrooms of the students’ dormitory of Seshadri Rao Gudlavalleru Engineering College. This is a serious alarming situation. Incidents such as this disrupt the personal and social security of girls. The Hon’ble Governor should respond and form an investigation team with the sitting judge of the High Court so that a full-scale investigation can be conducted and truth brought out.

Appanna Gonapa, Visakhapatnam

Shun politics over statue collapse

Ref: “Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse unforgivable, says Thackeray,” (Sept. 2). To honor Maharaja Chhatrapati Shivaji, we should prioritise practical solutions over political debate. Conducting a thorough investigation, consulting with experts, and adhering to rigorous standards in the reconstruction process are essential for restoring the statue to its former glory. Transparent communication is crucial for rebuilding trust and preserving this important cultural landmark.

Sindhu Sowmya, Hyderabad