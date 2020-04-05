MyVoice: Views of our readers 05th April 2020

Desperate Opposition fishing in troubled waters

It is most unfortunate that Sonia Gandhi has a tendency to shoot from the hip and on Thursday she hit out at the Modi Government saying that the unplanned nationwide 21-day lockdown due to the coronavirus scare has led to the complete chaos and panic across all walks of life.

Addressing party leaders at the Congress Working Committee meet, which was held via video conferencing, Congress President Sonia Gandhi said the unplanned lockdown has resulted in harassment of lakhs of migrants across the country.

She said, "The 21-day lockdown was necessary but implemented in an unplanned manner. This unplanned lockdown has caused harassment to lakhs of migrant workers."

Sonia Gandhi's allegations are baseless considering the seriousness of the deadly epidemic. She has admittedly spoken in favor of clamping down of lockdown but she differs on declaring it unexpectedly.

Here in the case of the Covid-19 pandemic, there is a high risk of spreading it across the whole of the country in an instant and so the epidemic being so serious and highly contagious, it has to be checked forthwith.

When the disease broke out in Wuhan and began to spread to other countries, most of the European countries paid little heed and so this callousness cost them dearly later.

But our country on getting reported a few cases of infected persons, switched in to lockdown mode, which could undoubtedly save our country from being nosedived into a large graveyard. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also had hinted of a lockdown before it was declared.

Sonia Gandhi's version that the lockdown was unplanned cannot stomach it for majority of Indians. Any delay in clamping down lockdown could have been proved to be disastrous for India and the delay in declaring lockdown for some European countries like Italy, France, Britain and Spain proved to be disastrous as death tolls mounting to over hundreds of thousands.

Is Sonia asking to defer the lockdown date to a later date so that millions could be affected? In a harsh situation like this, the government cannot avoid some inconveniences to people, for there is no gain without pain.

Government's effort was to stop the spread of coronavirus by lockdown and the government was able to have a desired result by doing so, and the whole people were convinced of its efficacy. But there are many challenges before the government and the foremost of them all is poor economy.

Billions of manpower have been lost. UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has hinted of food shortage globally in April and May due to large scale lockdowns, shortage of agricultural labourers during harvest season and disruption in food supply chain due to measures taken by Governments to stem the spread of coronavirus. Undoubtedly, the lockdown was timely and this action saved many from being perished.

T K Nandanan, Kochi

Centre should be careful with lockdown lifting

The lifting of the lockdown if any, is a very important step as hinted by the P M and has to be very carefully and meticulously planned and executed throughout the country. Any wrong step will totally wipe away all the relief measures being implemented both in terms of money value as well as quality of life.

It will be a chaos situation everywhere and the people have to bear heavy losses for the government's present wrong decision.

Initially the govt should not allow opening of all entertainment avenues, movie malls, functions, programmes etc for some more time.

The transport department plays a crucial role for starting- motivating any economic activity and therefore the centre has to first focuss on this issue as to how the same should be started whether buses or metro or main railways in the country.

Further, all the hospitals etc should be immediately allowed to function with same security steps without any relief whatsoever in the country. This will certainly keep up the health of individuals and increase their motivation for undertaking different activities n getting incomes etc

In the next phase, all educational institutions , small/ medium/ big hotels etc should be allowed to function after random checking of blood samples locality-wise either by govt hospitals or private hospitals etc to checkup the prevalence of the above corona virus quality-wise and quantity-wise.

A minimum time-gap of say 5 or 6 days between every two phases/ steps of lifting the lockdown should be taken after feedback from hospitals/ surveyors etc as regards the virus occurrence so as to avoid any major health problems.

It is only after confirming the non-prevalence of the virus / reduced prevalence amongst affected persons, the government should totally take away the lockdown so as to motivate economic activity by a hit-nation..

The government should not restrict information movement either in press or other electronic media so that the people will be fully aware as regards the dangers at every step and will plan their future accordingly.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Modi's popularity riles Opposition parties

The desperate proclivity of the Opposition parties to view everything through a magnifying lens and pick holes in whatever Prime Minister Modi speaks or does, more so at this critical juncture, is irresponsible and disgusting.

In a knee-jerk reaction, they have rashly rubbished Modi's call to switch off the electric lights and instead light lamps, candles or mobile flashes for nine minutes at 9 pm on 5 April when it is meant just to be an expression of solidarity of the people.

The Opposition leaders offer a gratuitous advice that he should instead take care of the poor and the migrant labourers, as if the government is not doing anything for them and as if it is squandering public exchequer on this lighting event.

After all, it's a no-expense demo of people's collective spirit – a kind of energising slogan in the ongoing war against a deadly virus.

Let the Opposition parties explain what they are doing on their part in states under their rule to take care of the poor and the migrant labourers.

Likewise, they are vociferously defending the highly brazen and defiant activities of Tablighi Jamaat using the tag of minority as ever. Nobody is blaming Islam as such but only the insidious, rude and provocative acts of the Tablighis which in themselves go to defame Islam.

In short, jittery that the stock of PM Modi has gone up with his empathic, holistic, visionary and firm measures, the Opposition is indulging in raucous noises just for the sake of its visibility.

U Atreya Sarma, Hyderabad

Welcome back, my print media friends…

Hello my dear newspapers,

How are you all? Thanks for coming back to our homes on April 1. I thought someone is playing prank on April Fool's Day and only when the dateline got visible, it turned out be real.

The freshly printed newspapers came back to our doors after seven-day break which has never happened in the history of Indian media (pardon me if I am wrong).

Newspaper for me and lakhs of others all over India is like a family member and always gave company both during good and bad times. If I can recall, I grew up reading one newspaper which was what a single-income parent could afford in those days.

The governments changed so also leaders, editors changed, colours, size, styles changed, but you never failed to arrive at our doors to share news both good and bad, but very rarely fake ones.

Even when, one of the country's heads curbed people's right to speak and dissent, you did not disappear but appeared,showing your dissent with blank page or dissenting thoughts.

No wonder, it was because of your presence better sense prevailed.

Thanks to AC era (After Corona!), some vested interest group within your family in different format had lit a big fire to claim you are a source which carries deadly virus scaring those who wake up at dawn to bring you at our door steps.

Thanks to you, many moons ago, I took the company of one newspaper, now after five decades, nine others have become part of our family of three thus spreading knowledge, curiosity and of course countering and dissenting habits.

I pray this dark chapter should never reappear and you would continue to part of the lives of many more generations.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Focus on tracing the Tablighi attendees

Apropos "Let there be light!" (The Hans India, Apr 04), the Indians who were watching PM Modi's address yesterday heaved a sigh of relief after PM urged to light candles, Diyas or mobile torch to display the nation's collective spirit to defeat Corona virus and did not utter anything on the extension of lockdown.

When the 21-day lockdown had been imposed on the nation following Janata curfew, everyone had suffered but it's the poor and the stranded labourers who bore the brunt of it due to their financial status.

As former Finance Minister Chidambaram rightly said nation was expecting some financial package to states from centre to mitigate the the Corona crisis.

The issue of catnapping of Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat attendees who are refusing to turnout is the elephant in the room and government should focus on tracing them the earliest to break the exponential spreading of coronavirus.

Vinayaka M, Bengaluru

Cut across religious, sectarian differences

The call to switch off lights tomorrow given by our PM should be viewed in the perspective of the mood of the nation. While no one can gloss over the fact that the Corona virus is deadly, there is a general panic engulfing the country.

While lockdown no doubt has brought unprecedented suffering to the very poor and marginalized in so far as , they are fighting both with the virus and financial distress.

On it's part, the government has announced some measures to alleviate the fiscal misery. The government will be spending some more money to ease the finacial distress.

The measures announced may appear to be palliatives, yet the government is doing its bit. Of course, no one can deny that more is needed. Today the nation as well as the whole world is going through a calamity of gargantuan proportions.

The country is facing humongous challenges with its limited resources. We have entered in some parts of the country to the third stage of the spread of this scourge.

We have been witnessing the refusal of the people to go for qurantine and are unleashing violence on the overworked, helpless medical, paramedical staff, who work without even a mask.

Many misinformed and anti-Modi forces, are trying to force fit astronomy and numerology, as though these are being sanctioned by Modi. The PMs call is just to express solidarity and nothing else.

He convened a meeting of the CMs recently and has been working out plans to ensure smooth life post- lockdown.

The irresponsible act of a religious group brought untold misery and neither the left parties nor responsible newspapers did anything worthwhile to appeal to them to cooperate .

Let all of us fight this Corona virus, cutting across narrow political affiliations and religious identities

P S S Murthy, Hyderabad

Govts should spend on real welfare works

Undoubtedly coronavirus pandemic adversely effects economy and every citizen need to support the government, however it is surprising within few days of observance of lockdown in the country many state became bankrupt and unable to pay salaries to its employees of various nations, an incident never heard of since independence.

This should be eye opener for our states, which should come out of freebie, subsidy, loan waiver and other sops and promote work culture among people.

For instance Telangana government wants to demolish existing secretariat and construct new one to satisfy vaastu; similarly A.P wants to have three capital cities and also demolishes buildings constructed in earlier regime on political grounds.

Political parties need to learn a lot from Coronavirus crisis .

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao, Hyderabad

An open letter to our Prime Minister…

Dear Prime Minister Narendra Modiji,

We Indians respect you most as our honourable Prime Minister. We Indians as per your instructions are following 21 days lockdown. We followed your instructions by clinking plates and spoons or ringing bells at 5 pm for five minutes.

We obeyed your orders that one must never cross Lakshmanrekha of social distance. We country men unitedly are ready to break the chain of corona virus. We are fully supporting you to drive away the corona virus from our country.

Now by obeying your orders we are ready to turn off all the electric lights of our homes and light a diya, so that we will experience the super power of light and drive away the darkness spread by the corona virus pandemic.

As all common people obeyed and listened to your instructions , now PM ji kindly listen to common man views.

Sir, many migrant workers are stranded. Millions of migrant workers have been jobless and penniless. Now at least give them shelter and food, so that nobody dies of hunger in our country. Sir we have applauded the doctors by clapping pots and pans.

Now many doctors require urgent service of equipment. Kindly protect them by providing necessary equipments. Sir because of lockdown poor people are suffering a lot because of hunger. Sir deposit at least Rs 10000 amount in Jan Dhan account.

Sir, many people are indulging and spreading rumours against a particular community. Kindly stop this hatred. Advice people by your speech that a religion can never be bad. A religion can never teach hate against anyone or any thing else.

Tell in your speech to respect all the religions. Please tell in your speech that not to spread any hatred on social media. Finally try to solve the peoples' pain, their burdens and their financial anxieties.

Thanking you Sir, Yours obediently,

Zeeshaan, Kazipet

Swap polluted paper currency with plastic bills

These are tough times, turbulent too. While we are dominated by virus-related themes, handling currency notes seem forgotten. The average banknote, an indispensable necessity, is found to be home to "thousands" of bacteria and microbes.

The combination of its widespread use and constant exchange, however, make paper currency a likely agent for disease transmission, as currency notes contact with toxic elementslike blood, mould, sewage, drugs and unknownsubstances.

A 2014-study conducted by University of Jammu described "unhygienic habits" like tucking notes under the rugs, inside socks and shoes or using fingers with saliva to lubricate the hand for counting notes lead to transmission of diseases.

Currency samples were collected from random spots, including street vendors, grocery shops, snack bars, and canteens across Delhi. Sets of Rs.100 and Rs.20, the most and least circulated denominations, were tested.

The study confirmed the presence of drug-resistant germs along with "bacterial and viral pathogenic species". Contamination is also traced to dust, soil, water, microflora of the body of handlers.

Sneezing, coughing droplets and touching of tainted hands results in contagion of currency. An individual living in insanitary conditions having unhygienic habits befouls the notes,which act as a vehicle delivering virus to pollute the hands of the next user, causing cross contamination.

Studies also indicate that the age of the notes and the material that was used to produce the bills, influence the depth of defilement.

Lower denomination notes harbour the bulk of infectious agents due to its high velocity of circulation.Various microbes associated with tuberculosis, meningitis, pneumonia, tonsillitis, peptic ulcers, throat infections and lung disorders had been identified on damaged/soiled notes.

The most common infection persists on surfaces for months and can be continuous source of transmission. Paper currency serves as an ideal breeding ground for microbes for several reasons.

Apart from offering more surface area for the organic debris to collect, certain segments like "folds" and "deliberate depressions or projections", specially designed as a security measure, serve as settling sites for both organisms and debris, which extends the longevity of the microbes.

Contamination may result in currency emitting offensive odours and displaying mould-like conditions.

The shoddy currency-handling culture is widespread, where many do not carry money in wallets, and squeezing of bills is a common sight. Modern scientific techniques reveal that infective organisms – viruses, bacteria, fungi – can be isolated on the surfaces of both coin and paper currency.

Many bank notes are made from a special blend of cotton, linen and animal gelatin for the surface coating with small segments of fibre.

Psychologically, people find it hard to associate negative traits such as ill-health with money, which is linked with an individual's pride and success.

We may recognise that money collects germs, but we do not connect disease or illness to the handling of money.

Use plastic polymers

Many western countries have replaced paper currency with plastic bills. Modern polymer banknotes were first developed by Reserve Bank of Australia in 1988, and they even survive a spin in washing machine.

Polymer notes are made from polypropylene film, which is then coated with ink before being embedded with security features.

Advocates for plastic notes claim that it would be "safer and cleaner" than the cotton paper and insist that plastic tender lasts three-fold longer,conducive to the exchequer. Theyare nonporous and do not absorb water/sweat, retaining a tendency to "unfold" themselves.

Polymer notes have an average 75 per cent less bacteria than theirpaper peers. This was proven in a comprehensive 2010-global study involving 10 countries that measured bacteria counts on polymer and paper notes taken from retail food outlets.

It is possible to wash a polymer note, and it is harder for certain substances to stick to it. No note is counterfeit-proof, but polymer notes, having an average life span of about five years,is more expensive to copy.

In Britain, one in ten bank cards and one in seven notes were found to be contaminated with some faecal organism. Issuance of plastic notes in UK, however, is in progress.

In Feb. 2014, the government announced that one billion plastic notes of Rs.10 denomination would undergo a field trial in five cities selected for their geographical and climate diversity, which include Kochi, Mysore, Jaipur, Shimla and Bhubaneswar.

Barring glitches,it will be replicated all over. Harmful germs found on counting machines and currency chests environment, pose risk to customers and bankers alike.

Bankers have raised concern that banknotes/coins could serve as vectors for the transmission of disease-causing microorganisms.

While developing nations show the highest rates of contamination, the richer countries find fewer bacteria its bank notes carry.

A study in South Africa showed that bacteria and fungi were isolated from 96 per cent of the samples collected.While ATMs are sullied due to their vast contact by multiple users, many food outlets rely heavily on cash transactions.

Ready-to-eat food vendors should avoid possible cross contamination between currency notes and the food they sell.

C S Krishnamurthy, Bengaluru