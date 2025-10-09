MyVoice: Views of our readers 09th Oct 2025

A salute to our air warriors

On the proud occasion of Indian Air Force Day (October 8), we salute the brave air warriors who protect our nation’s skies. Ever since 1932, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has become synonymous with courage, commitment and sacrifice.

From the 1947, 1965 and 1971 wars to Kargil and Balakot, IAF warriors have written glorious chapters of victory and pride. The motto ‘Touch the Sky with Glory’ reflects the fearless spirit of our Air Force. Let us all honour their dedication and remember their service with gratitude not only today but for eternity.

Md Hammad, Mumbai

Streamline I-T practices of traders

The reports about I-T raids uncovering a ₹300 crore dal trade scam in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is just a tip of the iceberg. This is because we have dal and seeds traders across all states. As such, the overall tax evasion could be over ₹25,000 crore. This is a colossal loss to the exchequer. The I-T raids are justified given that dal and seeds traders are minting money with their tax evasion tactics.

They exposed themselves by filing I-T and GST returns that have glaring discrepancies. Indian businesses and trade circles are adept at circumventing the rules with impunity, as they believe that everything has a price in our country, including cores of political leaders who are ever willing to rescue tax evaders. It is because of such a network that the officials-politicians-traders nexus thrives. Ever since the NDA assumed power in 2014, there has been a steady effort to collect taxes, albeit at a snail’s pace. I suggest that there should be a foolproof system to assess the value of trade and thereby estimate the tax to be collected every year.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Govt must prioritise filling up job vacancies

This has reference to the article by Venata Narayana and Revathi on ‘State needs to address employability’. It is true that every parent is concerned about the education of the wards, their jobs and marriages. However, our country has the maximum number of illiterates, and daily wagers.

Irrespective of their economic status, parents invariably focus on their children’s education. Meanwhile, all educational institutions must concentrate on development of skills and communication in all children. The government and the private sector need to fill vacancies in time. Similarly, completing all pending projects can boost job prospects.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad-11

Ponnam’s remarks unsavoury

The unsavoury remarks made by BC welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar against his cabinet colleague, SC and ST welfare Minister Adluri Lakshman Kumar is quite deplorable and unwarranted. It is very unfortunate for the party as such comments were made when it was gearing up for the local body elections and Jubilee Hills by-election.

Lakshman’s decision to take the issue to the notice of the high command, including the Chief Minister, is not surprising. Prabhakar should have maintained restraint when Lakshman arrived late for the crucial meeting. After all, he is a seasoned politician. People in public life must always carry affable behaviour in terms of language, sense of style and punctuality, among other such factors.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru (AP)

Heavy rains aftermath haunts Hyderabadis

It’s truly frustrating to see the situation in Hyderabad after the heavy rainfall, as detailed in your report “IMD forecasts continued showers until October 11. This will further add to the worry of residents.

The description of roads being ‘paralysed due to severe waterlogging’ and commuters facing ‘long delays’ during peak hours is too nightmarish. Imagine being stuck at a Metro station and being unable to get home because the roads have turned into rivers. The very thought is dreadful. I sincerely hope that the authorities will spring to life after such IMD forecasts and alerts and address all civic and drainage issues on a war-footing.

Jessica, Bangalore