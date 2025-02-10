MyVoice: Views of our readers 10th February 2025

Congress needs young Turks, new ideas

The plight of India’s grand old party INC is pathetic to say the least, as the party scored a zero in Delhi Assembly polls for a ‘grand’ third consecutive time. The present leadership of the Congress party is bereft of ideas to bounce back. Instead of contesting the polls in alliance with AAP as part of I.N.D.I.A. group, it parted ways with the ruling party and paved the way to BJP for a sweep of polls. The winner should be thankful to INC for presenting Delhi state to it on a platter. Rahul Gandhi got exposed once again as THE political novice. As such, the tweet by KTR of BRS is very apt from his point of view while the counters to it by three state Congress leaders simply paled out.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Kejriwal strays off ideal path, rejected

In a dramatic downfall, Aam Aadmi Party has suffered its worst-ever defeat in Delhi Assembly elections. Kejriwal was defeated by his own contradictions and actions. He was seen as a symbol of honesty, transparency, and simplicity. He traveled in a humble blue Wagon R, personified India’s common man, used public transport like the metro and auto-rickshaws, and wore modest clothing, wrapped in his signature muffler. Over time, he abandoned these ideals in the kick of power. He moves in a convoy of high-tech cars, resides in ‘Sheesh Mahal’—allegedly renovated at the cost of crores— and enjoys security from both Delhi and Punjab police. Once known as a fearless anti-corruption activist, Kejriwal and his team were embroiled in graft cases and were jailed. He scripted his own downfall.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

***

Here BJP’s success has only one feather in the shape of Narendra Modi whose mission and vision is proving faultless these days. Arvind Kejriwal, the pioneer of AAP, lost his seat. He is now stated to be accountable alone for the failure to keep the power intact. Congress party attained a miserable debacle. There are many reasons. AAP deserted this bloc and solid votes are diluted. After 27 years, BJP acquired power at last. Onerous responsibility lies on the shoulders of a new incumbent.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

***

It cannot be defined as a galloping moment of cake walk victory for BJP in the recently concluded Delhi polls. Even AAP has not given up while taking up the tough challenge to fight and had a victorious loss. The two per cent of higher margin would only have happened on account of unemployment, liquor scam or ‘Sheeshmahal’ factor. The de facto decision of not casting vote by 40 per cent voters would also be a providential factor.

M Janardhana Rao, Vijayawada

***

Since the second term , Kejriwal gradually slipped from his own plank of honesty, simplicity and innovation. Spending crores on his own house, liquor policy, long caravan of vehicles, and lack of innovation alienated him from grassroots aam aadmi. In Punjab, they promised Rs 1,100 for all women of Punjab which remains unfulfilled till date. And instead of accountable behaviour, he exhibited the victim’s behaviour, blaming the L-G for every failure. BJP played its cards very well, assured to continue all welfare schemes of AAP, promised to pay Rs 2,500 month to all women etc. Rs 12 Lakh IT rebate, and 8th Pay Commission also played their part.

Buddha Jagdish Rao, Visakhapatnam

***

The national parties, BJP and Congress, are both rejoicing at the defeat of AAP in Delhi. However, the people of India do know that AAP has set benchmarks for good governance, which hitherto were not even talked of by politicians, viz., the improved government schools, good care in government hospitals, free bus travel for women, free water. Other state governments started vying with one another to offer the benefits, based on the Delhi model. People have now realised what all they can expect from governments.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad