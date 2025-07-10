MyVoice: Views of our readers 10th July 2025

Let’s celebrate our gurus and mentors

A ‘Guru’ removes the darkness of ignorance by imparting us ‘Apara Vidya’ (temporal knowledge). Guru Purnima is celebrated by Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains. Guru Purnima traces back to the birth of ‘Veda Vyasa’, the author of the Mahabharata and Puranas. The day is auspicious for seeking the blessings of Veda Vyasa, considered as ‘Maya Guru’. It is also the day when The Buddha delivered his first sermon to his first five disciples. This day promotes the values of gratitude, reverence, wisdom, and knowledge. It has spiritual, scriptural, and cultural roots. Let’s offer thanksgiving prayers to our teachers, mentors and parents because of whom we are progressing in life.

Dr Burra Madhusudhan Reddy, Karimnagar

Gambhira bridge collapse exposes insensitive officialdom

Standing steadfast on the chest of the Mahisagar River for decades, the four-decade old Gambhira bridge, connecting Vadodara and Anand, lay in tatters following a deafening explosion at 7:30 am on Wednesday. Five vehicles plunged into the river’s depths while 10 persons reportedly lost their lives, though five were saved during the rescue operations. The authorities must be held responsible for this avoidable tragedy as locals have been highlighting its fast-decaying state for years together. We wonder why there has been a delay in the construction of a new bridge although Rs 212 crore was approved for this work. This catastrophe is not just an accident but a stinging slap on our insensitivity.

Prof RK Jain, Barwani (MP)

No more ‘last benchers’in Kerala schools

The elimination of the ‘last benchers’ concept in schools in Kerala marks a transformative shift in education. Every student, regardless of their position, is recognized for their unique potential. This inclusive approach fosters collaboration, encourages diverse talents, and inspires a generation to embrace learning without labels. Together, we rise!

TS Karthik, Chennai

Kudos to TGSRTC for extending online payment facility

We would like to thank the TGSRTC authorities for introducing QR code online payment facility in some city routes-Secunderabad to Afzalgunj via Warasiguda. This will help in considerably reducing the change problem and arguments between the grumbling conductors and the helpless commuters. We urge the corporation to maximise the use of electronic tickets and help save paper, trees, the environment and thereby our lives. Hope all modes of transportation will take cue and follow suit.

PVP Madhu Nivriti, Secunderabad-61

Bharat Bandh woes

Wednesday’s Bharat Bandh, backed by 25 crore workers, speaks volumes but also raises troubling questions. While the cry for labour justice is loud, is shutting down public services the answer? Though the bandh may spotlight workers’ woes, it also cripples movements of the very citizens they claim to represent. Labour rights are vital, but what of public rights? A democracy must balance both.

Mohammad Hasnain, Muzaffarpur