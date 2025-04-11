MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th Apr 2025

Congress deserves support from all sections

The AICC session in Ahmedabad has shown clarity of thought, purpose and vision and succeeded in putting clear blue water between the Congress and the BJP. On nationalism, the party has delineated its understanding of nationalism as something ‘anchored in the wellbeing of all Indians’ and juxtaposed it with what it calls BJP’s ‘pseudo-nationalism’ for equating nationalism with religion and vice-versa.

On secularism, the Congress session has taken a principled stand and reaffirmed its firm commitment to religious freedom and equality of religions and India’s existence as a secular democracy. On social justice, the party has reiterated its resolve to bring it to the top of the national agenda and made a pitch for a caste census, removal of 50% cap on reservation and introduction of quota in private educational institutions. The Congress is putting up a good fight against the organizationally stronger and immensely rich and resourceful BJP-RSS combine against all the odds. It deserves the support of all those who believe in translating the constitutional ideals of liberty, equality and fraternity.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

***

The Grand Old Party (GOP) has urged the cadre to fight against injustice, inequalities, poverty and communalism. It remarked that the BJP was following pseudo nationalism. It stated that the Congress created several institutions, but the present dispensation is selling them to crony capitalists. The BJP is mocking democracy by not giving LOP time to speak in Lok Sabha.

It passed one more resolution to strengthen the DCCs. As such DCCs will play a key role in selecting contesting candidates in elections. However, it failed to show alternative methods for the inclusive development in the country if it comes to power. It is very sad to learn that all the leaders spent most of their time criticising the Modi government instead of suggestions for their own party revamp.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru, AP

Second language imposition by TG govt

Telangana government has imposed Telugu as Second Language in all CBSE affiliated Schools from Class 9 onwards and has stopped offering Hindi as Second Language. This has led to confusion among the students and the parents whose children are now studying in Class 9 in CBSE schools. This is because the children have studied Hindi as Second Language and Telugu as Third Language till their Class 8. They will find it very difficult to learn Telugu as Second Language now and parents are worried that this move will affect their children’s grades in Class 10 Board Exam.

This decision to take away Hindi and impose Telugu from Class 9 has led to parents’ protesting against the government decision. Adding more to the problem is the fact that CBSE Board has referred “Singidi” as Second Language Telugu Book while the State has proposed “Vennela” or Simple Telugu as the Textbook for Class 9. Moreover, the CBSE Board gives a Subject Code as Telugu Telangana for Second Language Telugu as third language Telugu is not offered by the Board. All this has led to total confusion. Opting for a Second Language should be a choice, and it should never be imposed by the State.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

Beacon of a judgement by Apex Court

No matter which party is ruling at the Centre, the last 75 years of governance witnessed the practice of rehabilitating its loyalists by rewarding them with gubernatorial posts in states taking advantage of the absence of a relevant provision to the contrary in our Constitution.

Having said that, the persons so appointed are expected to owe allegiance wholly to the Constitution and not to their political party, as a hangover. The latest episode of Tamil Nadu should serve as a beacon and ensure no repetition of such ugly spectacles in future. The Apex Court, by its historic verdict, taught a lesson to all those who take democracy in a casual manner.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

A plea to ensure peaceful Shobha Yatras

As a student of sociology, I request the TG government and learned Kotwal of Hyderabad and his bravehearts to prevent infiltration of anti-social elements into the group of pious processionists during Shobha Yatras organised by devotees. (‘C V Anand urges organisers to exercise vigilance,’ 10 April ). We all have seen in some sensitive states of India, where goondas in saintly robes, carrying lethal weapons, smoothly gain entry into the procession and raising provocative slogans with the sole aim of inciting the people, while passing through sensitive zones.

The police administration failed in those states because they could not prevent this armed goons infiltration. Hence the TG government and the ever agile TG police should take this preventive action without any fear or favour, in the interest of peace and tranquility in the society.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad