MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th December 2023

A hypocritical US dares preach to India

What a travesty of democracy displayed by the self-proclaimed largest democracy in the world - the USA. They will go to any length and get into any foreign territory to hunt for the persons whom they consider their enemies. Recent example is Osama bin Laden who was killed by US agencies in Pakistan. Pannum has the audacity to challenge a democracy of the stature of Bharat, by threatening to blow up Air India flights and attack the Indian Parliament and even make a video to that effect. US expects us to watch just because the declared terrorist is US citizen. This amply denotes that US in spite of talking loud, promotes terrorism on their soil, as long as it is not against their country. It is very well in order for the Indian agencies to after such nefarious men to safeguard our country. Prevention is better than cure.

J Kannan, Hyderabad

Centre will play AP, TS against each other

The tresspass of AP officials onto the right canal of Sagar and release of water to AP side is a criminal act. There is more to it than meets the eye. The takeover of security of canal by CRPF is nothing but an indication of favours in waiting for AP by the centre. Since, not able to get any mileage in politics in both the Telugu states, is unduly favouring one over the other to create conflicts.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

***

A feeling that states ruled by BJP (double engine) enjoy greater financial support and protection has gained ground. Telangana, a new state had been ruled for more than 9 years by BRS and now Congress government under A Revanth Reddy has taken over. In a federal structure, the maintenance of a harmonious and smooth relationship with the centre will surely go a long way in gaining many advantages to the state. This is a request to the new government to bury differences if any with BJP and adopt an accommodative stance in the best interests of the state’s future.

N R Raghuram, Hyderabad

A crucial test ahead of Congress govt

Apropos, “Acid test lies before new Telangana CM,” (THI, Dec 8.) Telangana, a technologically progressive state, harbours high expectations from Reddy, who now bears the weighty responsibility of fulfilling the liberal promises made during the campaign. For instance, the party had given six guarantees to be implemented immediately on election. And that too when the state has been reeling under a debt of ₹5 lakh crore! Also, as the initial fervour among Congress leaders subsides, the potential for personal rivalries, reminiscent of Rajasthan, looms. Politics, as always, remains the art of the possible, and the evolving scenario in Telangana will undoubtedly test the Congress’s adaptability and Reddy’s ability to navigate the intricate political landscape.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

***

The major task on Revanth Reddy’s shoulders is to implement the six guarantees in toto, without giving rise to any suspicion or doubts among people akin to Karnataka experience, where some promises are still pending. The RTC loss by way of free ride for women is likely to cost the exchequer to the tune of Rs 4 crore loss daily in revenue collection. One hopes that Congress in future does not recklessly indulge in such populist measures that prove suicidal for the state to become a dead weight in the path of nation’s progress and development.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

***

Hearty Congrats to Revanth Reddy for being the Congress party Chief Minister and the second incumbent CM of Telangana state. True to his words, the CM granted from December 9 free bus travel to women by TSRTC services. I humbly appeal to our new Chief Minister to take care of plights of senior citizens and favourably consider extending 50% concession in bus fares for travel in the state-owned buses. This will minimise the gender discrimination to some extent.

S Amarnath, Hyderabad

***

The disenchantment of the public resulted in the ouster of the BRS government and election of Congress. A new government at the helm infuses new hope for the citizens who have stood by the Congress. The promised six point manifestos should be implemented within a reasonable timeline with the aid and help of his new cabinet colleagues. The state needs to draw a newly road map for development on all fronts. The failed schemes of BRS have to be analysed and existing possible loopholes if any should be plugged. If possible new attractive and financially viable schemes should be implemented.

Balaji N, Hyderabad