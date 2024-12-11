MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th December 2024

Justice Shekhar a reminder of falling judiciary

Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav has stirred a controversy with controversial remarks, divisive and hate speech against a particular community. His statements targeting the Muslim community are very outrageous. His comments like this country will function as per the wishes of the majority are highly objectionable. His assertion, that only policies that serve the welfare and happiness of the majority should be adopted is against the constitution. Being a sitting judge and talking about Halala, Triple Talaq and polygamy in Muslims which are not existing today reflects the poor mindset of a sitting judge. May be this judges comments are to please majority community and Government, which are of overt communal lines are to gain a Rajya Sabha seat after his retirement? It is very shameful that being a Justice he is advocating for majoritarian principles is nothing but degrading the constitution. Further he talks that children in Muslim community are taught non-violence are just hate being injected against a particular community. Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadavs remarks which touched upon the topics such as Uniform Civil Code and majority law are very divisive, outrageous and highly objectionable and it should be condemned.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet, Telangana

Yanamala’s open letter creates row

This fallen from grace former star finance minister of TDP, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has fired the first salvo against the NDA government in the State. Already the NDA government under the stewardship of the wily Chandrababu Naidu, is fighting with its back to the wall over the failure in implementation of electoral promises in general and the Super 6Gs in particular. Coming as it did in the wake of some tricky situations for the NDA, the letter by Yanamala exposes the hollowness of the NDA alliance in delivering justice to the hapless farmers whose Agricultural lands were acquired for the setting up of KSEZ. The letter in question is an open rebellion against the TDP supremo as Yanamala (MLC) is unable to digest being sidelined for so long. It is interesting now to see as to how CBN reacts, even as a good majority of that party’s rank and file is already trolling Yanamala in the negative.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Telangana Thalli unwanted controversy

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurated Telangana Thalli statue at the secretariat in a grand scale. KT Ramarao of BRS party unveiled their version of statue approved by their Government previously. Whatever the shape of statue may be, these are purely imaginary figures with different decorations. Congress statue is designed with green sari, rice, wheat and corn candles on left hand and Abhayahastam with right hand. Ornaments bedecked around the neck, anklets on legs are ok. But the designer in my consideration did not cover silver rings on both foot fingers (mettelu) to denote marital status. CM could have contacted BRS before modification of statue. However, cropping differences on fabricated idols is much against State’s interest.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

***

The new statue of Telangana Thalli has been installed in the Assembly premises, replacing the previous Thalli with ‘devatha’ like looks with crown and ornaments that was contemplated for the state by the previous BRS government. The move by the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is being seen as a vindictive attitude as Telangana Thalli need not be so simple and down to earth in her apparition. The replacement of the previous statue merely because the then government did not adopt the statue as the state icon, and a mere GO was issued in this regard is too weak an argument to justify the move.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

***

The politics of Telangana is now drawn on ‘Telangana Talli’ statue. Congress calls the statue as a symbol of Telangana culture. BRS alleges that the features of Talli is altered to give it a Congress look. Spending crores on statue and fighting over who first made the statue ‘official’, is a childish game. The state has many a issues to confront. Power and water shortage, food inflation, unemployment, poverty, rising debts, etc., need immediate attention of the state.

P R Ravinder, Malkajgiri, Hyderabad.