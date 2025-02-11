MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th Feb 2025

Revanth rightly suspects ONOE push

Telangana CM Revanth’s Reddy rightly expressed his concern that Center’s agenda of One Nation - One Election (ONOE) is nothing but ‘One Party - One Person’ (THI, Feb. 10). He means that one party is BJP and one person is Modi and he categorically refuted the Center’s move against the Constitutionally christened federal system. He alleges it is going to take away the powers vested with the States. He says UGC is being empowered to take away the Sates’ prerogative to appoint the Vice Chancellors and in a way the Center is snatching the budgetary allocation from States. He rightly cautious the Southern States to fight against the ulterior motives of the Center to delimit the seats against the Constitutional norms in vogue.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

Time for Naxalites to lay down arms

It is highly commendable that the GOI, has taken a strong stance against the left wing extremism (LWE) in dealing with Naxal insurgents leading to a significant reduction in their influence. The entire nation is grateful to the brave soldiers who lost their lives and injured, while performing their duty. However, con-cerns remain about the ever-increasing rightwing extremism (RWE), which had been linked to Manipur, communal violence, mob lynchings, and social tensions affecting minorities, Dalits, and other marginal-ised groups in society. The GOI is, therefore, requested to take strong action against RWE also in the larg-er national interests.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

The ideology of Maoists can never come to reality. They simply kill police combing team and also get killed by these forces. It is a regular affair. Upon the calls by governments, a very limited extremist group joined the social mainstream and benefited from government welfare schemes to make a living. Those who came out of this Maoist web can give a clarion call to their ex-colleagues for merging with their out-side society. It appears they are ready to get killed in their operations. Our brethren are unnecessarily sacrificing their precious lives which is more painful.

Dr N S R Murthy, Secunderabad

The way forward for Manipur peace

Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh has at last quit. It is long overdue. Nearly 250 lives were lost and many were rendered homeless besides loss to property in the violence that erupted there some two years ago. He failed to contain it. At least now, PM Modi should visit the state. The new CM should in-vest himself in restoring peace in the area.

N R Ramachandran, Chennai

Biren Singh promoted division in Manipur society. He resigned after a controversy erupted after the Su-preme Court sought in a sealed cover a forensic report on the authencity of leaked audio clips purport-edly of Biren Singh, suggesting that the Meitei groups were allowed to loot arms and ammunition from the state government during the unrest. He was allowed to continue as CM despite violence, loss of life and destruction of the idea of India in Manipur. The peace in Manipur will be restored not by a change of guard but by dialogues and by inclusive governance. Hope Manipur will come to normalcy and peace, love and harmony prevail between both communities.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

BJP MLAs tried hard many times to convey message to Home Minister Amit Shah and national party president JP Nadda that they had lost faith in Singh’s ability to bring the state out from the abyss of violence and disharmony. However, Singh was able to coax national leadership into believing that he would be able to bring normalcy to state. If he had gone to face no-trust vote, BJP MLAs himself would have voted against him. It will require more than changing CM to resolve the crisis.

Swarna Sharma, Hyderabad

TG Governor’s poetic prowess impressive

I can’t stop myself but extend my profound gratitude to the esteemed writer, Joint Secretary J Bhavani Shankar, for his outstanding literary appreciation of Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma’s poetic mas-terpiece, “Views, Reviews & My Poems.” His eloquent words have beautifully highlighted Varma’s poet-ry’s profound ability to blend emotion and intuition, captivating readers with his vivid imagery and intro-spective themes. The thoughtful analysis not only honours his exceptional work but also inspires a deeper appreciation for the timeless reflections it offers. As a poetry lover, I immersed myself in the scin-tillating poetic aura, captivated by the emotive and intuitive phraseology that breathed life into every verse. Each line resonated deeply, weaving a tapestry of profound emotions and vivid imagery, leaving an indelible mark on my heart as I journeyed through its lyrical beauty.

S Rahamathulla, Rookavaripalli, Kadapa