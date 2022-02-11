MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th February 2022

Disturbing politics over Hijab

The scenarios these days in the name of 'Hijab Ban' are pretty annoying and disturbing. Students of government college in Karnataka replacing the national flag with a saffron flag shows how baseless their thinking is. I agree that there should be uniformity in schools and colleges, but not in this way. If a Muslim girl wearing hijab is considered something which is against the college uniform rules, then the same must be applied to the Hindu girl wearing a bindi, a Sikh boy wearing a turban, Hindu boy wearing Sabarimalas during the season. When such things are welcomed by the educational institutions then a simple head scarf shouldn't be the cause of variation.

Mehar Afreen, Kazipet

Harmful course of Hindutva

I did not appreciate Modi criticising Congress as one dividing and ruling and that they got the trait from the British. Has Modi got the right to say it as he belongs to the Hindutva sect and RSS allegiance both of which very dangerous to the future of the country? His agenda and the itinerary are totally sect-oriented in that he had been to Hyderabad for Ramanuja statute as well as the ICRISAT but the latter was insignificant while the religious event was an ado. They are all bent upon Hindutva cult promotion and dividing the country along the narrow sectarian lines of religion.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

Indeed, it is a Tukde Tukde gang

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to President's address came down on the Congress for its divisive politics on every issue concerning the nation that would put to shame the avowed enemies of India; and the PM was right calling Congress's bluff, likening the party mindset to that of a leader of 'Tukde Tukde gang.' PM's remark that Congress party has been hijacked by the 'urban naxals' aptly sums the present predicament of the party.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Why did PM rake up TS issue?

In his thanksgiving address to President's speech, Modi broached about the manner in which the state of Andhra Pradesh was divided, knowing fully well the role of his own leaders like Sushma Swaraj and Venkaiah Naidu besides others who played crucial part in the smooth process of division. Unfortunately, one of them is no more while the post that he holds prevents Venkaiah Naidu to speak out after almost 8 years. It was the latter who fought in Parliament to increase the period from 5 years to 10 years for implementation of the Reorganisation Act. His role in merging five mandals in Bhadrachalam into AP also cannot be ignored. What defies logic is his attack on Congress party, which is almost extinct barring a state or two, politically speaking. There is some rubric sort of puzzle in the timing of the topic which was in no way connected to the points raised by the President.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

Unjust remarks by Modi on TS

It has surprised everyone the way Narendra Modi slams Congress and the formation of TS in Rajya Sabha. He was aware of the struggle behind the formation of the state and the sacrifices made by the whole Telangana people. All the political parties united and supported the formation of the new State. Sushma Swaraj of BJP supported it wholeheartedly. Everyone was aware of the vested interests of the Congress leaders who opposed it as they were dictating the terms to the Congress in united Andhra Pradesh.

Kanagiri SN Prasad, Hyderabad

Let us pay tributes to Ghantasala

Exactly 48 years back on Feb 11, 1974, the jewel in the neck of Vagdevi, Navarasaala Saala, melody songs smith and born with gold voice 'Ghantasala' passed away leaving behind a rich treasure of memorable songs which are still soothing our hearts. It's not the longevity, it's what good is left for society that evaluates the person. Though Ghantasala died at relatively young age of 52 years, he enriched Telugu film music with his innumerable songs both as gifted singer and accomplished music composer. More than that he was a perfect humanist, he had no rival both in singing field and outside as all admired him for his humbleness. The adage that 'Life is short and art is long' is proved correct in his case.

Rama Krishna M, Kakinada