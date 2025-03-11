MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th March 2025

A great loss to classical devotional music

Garimella Balakrishna Prasad, the Indian classical devotional singer, composer and vocal artist for TTD’s Annamacharya Project for a few years, passed away in Tirupati at the age of 76 on March 9, leaving behind a host of his music lovers and his family members. He was a disciple of music maestro Nedunuri Krishna Murthy and an ardent follower of another music master Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna. Let any person go to any new heights in his art, still a lot more remains to learn. “Music is enough for Life, but Life is not enough for music” said Bharat Ratna M S Subbulakshmi. Music is so ethereal one feels it borders on the divine. GBP’s life is fulfilled as he desired.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Rock solid performance by Team India

In a thrilling final, India successfully chased down a target of 251 runs in 49 overs. Rohit Sharma led from the front, showcasing his leadership and batting prowess in the chase. The middle order, comprising KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja, delivered consistent performances throughout the tournament, playing crucial roles in India’s success. While some have pointed out that India had a slight advantage by playing all their matches in the same stadium, former cricketer K Srikanth aptly remarked that it’s not the pitch, weather, or toss that determines the outcome, but the talent and adaptability of the players to the conditions. The bowlers and batters alike rose to the occasion, delivering exceptional performances throughout the tournament. Congratulations to the Indian Cricket Team and their passionate supporters on this historic achievement!

N S K Prasad, Hyderabad

***

The cricketing world is waking up to the incredible versatility and potential of K L Rahul. Opening batsman, wicket-keeper, finisher, middle order batsman, wherever they put him he adapts to the role like none else can in world cricket. As a Test opener he bats like a solid, sound opener, intent on seeing off the new ball. In T20 he comes up with aggressive shot making. As a number 6 in the Champions Trophy, he was reassuringly outstanding, rotating strike at will and coming up with big shots every now and then. He was the classic finisher, and his stellar Champions Trophy display highlighted his rare ability and brilliance. However, in a few days from now all this will be forgotten as the cricketing world gets sucked into the whirlwind glitz of IPL. But in a cricketing world beyond that phantasmagoria, India could well carry on its domination in the game for some time to come.

Nikhil C K Maniam, Mumbai

***

Kudos to Team India for winning the ICC Champions trophy 2025 at Dubai. Like in the 2024 T20 World Cup, the Team India once again displayed rock solid performance with unbeaten record at the league level. Team India richly deserved the champions trophy for a stupendous performance by beating formidable teams like the Australians and the New Zealanders. Entire India should celebrate this double dhamaka by the Team India, the true Champion of the World.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

***

It is clear that all-rounders are needed in a team in the shorter format, and the decision of the team management was spot on while having four spinners in the playing eleven which included two all-rounders. Axar Patel at no. 4 and KL Rahul at 6, turned out to be master strokes helping India win the coveted trophy. Congrats team India and all the best for the future.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Send peace delegation to Manipur

It is deplorable that the Centre’s unilateral move to enforce free movement on national highways in the trouble-torn state of Manipur has reignited clashes and protests all over the state. (Manipur remains tense, page 1, March 10). The Kuki-Jo communities are perceiving the free movement as a threat to their safety. Therefore, the GOI should send an all-party parliamentary committee to talk to both the groups and restore normalcy in Manipur.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

Time for Congress to reinvent itself

Sub: Congress in revamp mode – Anita Saluja (March 10). Sincere introspections into Congress’s dismal failure in the recent elections in Delhi, Maharashtra and Haryana are good for the party. The ‘family’, too, must be ready to own the responsibility rather than blaming the cadres for defeats – and there is no point from deriving satisfaction that the vote share for the party has increased. Rahul Gandhi must reach out to senior leaders; and be available all the time for cadres who might have problems for redressal. Above all, Congress must learn to become a responsible opposition in Parliament for its comments to be taken seriously. It is imperative for any political party to be always inclusive, and work for the progress and development of the country.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad