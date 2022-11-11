MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th November 2022

Voters will plump for freebies

In the existing political conditions in Andhra Pradesh, neither TDP nor Jana Sena Party has the edge to win over YSRCP in the next elections despite the ongoing dissenting expressions observed on various platforms only because of excessive freebies to even undeserved people. Can the aspirants of power in the ensuing general elections in the state extend more benefits than the present government? BJP may align with YSRCP as it cannot go it alone. People always bend for their benefits in preference to any type of governance whether it is in a right or wrong track.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

BJP has not fared poorly

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is buoyed beyond words; and is on 'cloud nine' after winning Munugodu by-election to fast-track Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) as party leadership feels it is time to do so. The browbeating by TRS cadres on the election outcome to berate BJP, calling it a slap in its face, is rather too much because BJP too has done well, pushing Congress to the third place. One feels that TRS must join hands with AIMIM in exploring political fortune in the Hindi belt as Owaisi has already made some head start in Maharashtra and UP, considering the bonhomie between CM KCR and Owaisi.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Non-BJP govts face heat from Guvs

The tussle between TS Governor of Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and the state government is day by day becoming a bitter political fight, almost resembling the fight between the Kerala Governor and the Kerala state administration. Whatever may be the political reasons behind the issue, whether one likes it or not, the states should give due respect to the position of the Governor, the Prime Minister etc., as per the Constitution until the constitution is amended. Not only this, the state bureaucrats too have a responsibility to be non-political as far as possible. In politics too, there will certainly be disunity but there should be unity and respect in disagreement too .

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

II

It's amusing to learn that Kerala Governor is asked by the state cabinet to sign an ordinance to make him step aside from the responsibilities of Chancellor to all universities. The ruling party of Tamil Nadu sent a memorandum to the President of India to remove the Governor of that state citing his non-compliance with constitutional norms related to administration of State. This is high time to redefine the role of gubernatorial office, lest it would lost its dignity.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

III

Each time TS Governor goes to Delhi, she is all charged up and attacks the state government left, right and centre. In her latest press meet, she levelled serious charges against the government including that of phone tapping. It was a no-holds-barred attack by her. For now, the government seems to have decided to play dumb and deaf. Her direct confrontation is bound to worsen the ties between the government and the governor that is already on ventilator. This phenomenon is not confined to Telangana state alone. It is the same in all the states where BJP is not in power. Be it TN, or Kerala or west Bengal or Pondicherry or Delhi. The governors in those states are acting like super governments trying to put a spoke in the functioning of government. In BJP ruled states we don't have such a scenario. In the non- BJP states, the Governors are dominant, provocative and critical with a view to undermine the respective state governments.

Vinay Bhushan Bhagwaty, Hyderabad

Indians' sense of humour more earthy

Even as the writer of the article 'An escape valve from life's pressures' takes a look at those who have made significant contributions to making life a little less dreary, he somehow forgets the contribution of the cartoonists other than Shankar, whose work appears in nearly every newspaper. RK Laxman was an institution himself and his Common Man in the Times of India became the icon of the silent Indian who suffered silently with a touch of humour. Indians as a rule do not generally have a sophisticated sense of humour. Instead we have a more earthy sense of humour as seen from the numerous rural jokes and slapstick comedy in our movies and theatre. An actor has remarked that it was easier to make the audience cry, than laugh. Another failing is that while we are ready to laugh at the faults of others, we do not have the ability to laugh at ourselves!

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai