MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th October 2021

Time to follow in footsteps of Sri Ramanujacharya

I have gone through 'Kaleidoscope' in The Hans India on three consecutive Sundays (26 sept, 3 Oct, 10 Oct) very attractive, informative and interesting. We get a lot of information about the life of Sri Ramanujacharya. It surprises us to know that 1,000 years ago Ramanuja treated all people alike and gave priority to the liberation of others rather than his own self. He did what all he could to gain temple entry for all human beings. Acharya was very wise, kind and generous. The proposed project is great, grand and long lasting. The purpose of the project is very noble. But a few doubts and questions remain. Ramunaja embraced the untouchables 1,000 years ago. Good. If his so-called followers, representatives, place themselves on high pedestal and don't even touch the others and maintain a distance, can the purpose of erecting the "Statue of Equality" be really served? Will it really be a "Tribute to Sri Ramanuja"? Can it actually become a 'new inspiration'? Does that place become a place for enlightenment? The project may provide livelihood for a few families and may improve their living conditions. It may also bring revenue to India by becoming a tourist attraction. But above all equality among the people should be established. Then the labour and the money that have gone into the making of the project will be fructified. Practising a principle will yield better results, not a statue or a monument. May all go well! May the Lord bless them all who are involved in the project!

R Sreenivasulu, Anantapuramu

Thi's article by Sirs Ramu Sarma and Phaniharan (Oct 10) is good and transcends all religions. Sri Ramanuja descended to embrace the so-called untouchables and

he rightly referred to them as 'Thirukkulathar-born Divine' and Mahatma Gandhi referred to them as Harijan i.e., the people of God. Sri Ramanuja having been born in Sriperebidur in Tamil Nadu from time immemorial is significant for the cult of Ramanuja or Vaishnavism. Vaishnavism spreaded from TN to the interior AP in the composite Madras Presidency and the disciples followed the footsteps of Ramanuja Swamy and embraced and lived among the so-called Harijans or Adiandhra (Aadidravida) habitats and performed all rituals and at the same time introduced them the truth of Vaishnavism and Ramanuja's philosophy of equality and to fortify the culture and followers. The Gurus used to visit AP from TN every year till 1960s but no more for reasons obvious. Just as the Christ embraced the oppressed, Ramanuja and other progressive religious stalwarts were bent upon the emancipation of humiliated lot towards unification with the Lord or the Creator.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam.

Prudent move by Byju's

It is a prudent move by the Byju's to temporarily halt Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador, in the wake of his son Aryan Khan being booked in the narcotics case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

This decision assumes more significance, and relevance in the wake of news reports that SRK was in the know of his son's penchant for drugs for the past four years, about which SRK as a responsible father did not intervene to dissuade his son from giving up the practice. It is seen that with wealth and fame, rich kids tend to assume drugs as a natural and logical habit to acquire to be among their peers. It is equally astounding that the majority of film stars of the Bollywood have passively encouraged Aryan Khan for using drugs as a natural and adult indulgence – what a shame.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Medical breakthrough

The development of the long-awaited and much-needed anti-malaria vaccine is being hailed as a major breakthrough in medical science. It is an attainment that has exemplified human capacity for developing new pharmaceutical products to combat and conquer diseases in the march of time. Science has performed miracles for humankind. The world's first anti-malaria vaccine, RTS, S developed by British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline, approved by the World Health Organization for 'widespread use among children' and known and sold as Mosquirix holds out the hope of saving millions of lives. It has taken decades for scientists to develop the vaccine. The vaccine is the first developed for any parasitic disease. Malaria caused by Plasmodium falciparum has been around as a pestilence and as a scourge for millennia; it is one of the biggest killers; it has stalked many parts of the world – sub-Saharan Africa in particular – and claimed innumerable lives, mostly of children and pregnant women. Vaccinating populations susceptible to malaria in areas where it occurs should become a priority with the world. Gavi, the global vaccine alliance and others should step in.

G David Milton, Maruthancode

Maharaja will rule skies again

Tata wins Air India bid, ending 68 years of government control and Maharaja has taken back his appointed place. Thus, Maharaja flies back into Tata fold. Air India, Vistara and AirAsia India are expected to make Tata Group a strong aviation player. Both Air India and Indian Airlines had a good run until the late 1980s. Matters came to a head following the merger of the two into Air India in 2007. It is a winning bid, which will see Maharaja flying high in Indian air and passing its wings in foreign lands as well.

M R Jayanthi, Chennai