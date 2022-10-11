MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th October 2022

AAP adding insult to injury

What do you call this? Politics at its best or politics at its worst? AAP Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam abuses Hindus and their deities during a rally to convert 10,000 Hindus to Buddhism. Religion is a personal choice. But, why abuse Hindu Gods and Goddesses publicly during the conversion? Then his party, AAP, realises the folly of the Minister and its impact on Gujarat elections. He is made to resign instead of sacking him summarily. Should Hindus accept this resignation, forgetting the insult heaped on them, as an 'apology' from AAP and its leader Kejriwal? I leave it to the Hindu voters of Gujarat to decide.

C K Dorai Ramani, Coimbatore

It is indeed a matter of shock to many to learn that RP Gautham, a minister from Aam Admi Party, got himself converted to Budhism along with many more such people and this is made an issue by BJP demanding the Chief Minister to sack him. It is within the right of anyone to choose his faith. BJP for its publicity and as a part of its identity politics makes it an issue. But why Gautham resigns and why the Chief Minister accepts it is a matter that needs to be clarified. The question is whether the Minister concerned and the Chief Minister have faith in the Constitution on which they have taken oath or not? Should they respect the Constitution or succumb to the meaningless threat of someone or the other?

A G Rajmohan, Anantapur

Netaji, a towering personality



Netaji for all cutting across political boundaries, Mulayam Singh Yadav towered over others of his generation. His political career spanned over 60 years and his political graph saw several 'crests and troughs'. A former wrestler, he, with the strength derived from support at grassroots level, pinned his political opponents down with relative ease. Inspired by the ideals and representations of the legendary Ram Manohar Lohia and mentored by such stalwarts as Charan Singh and Raj Narain, he will go down in history as a great leader who has given a sense of dignity to people belonging to the underprivileged classes and advanced the cause of democracy.

G David Milton, Maruthancode (TN)

In Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise, India has lost a good politician. He had been a key leader in UP and national politics as well. He was being considered a strong secular voice and champion of backward classes in Mandal and Kamandal competitive politics. He has good friends in all parties, thanks to his non-rigid stances in choosing his alliances. He supported Sonia Gandhi's UPA dispensation, conveniently forgetting once his strong opposition to her leadership in the disguise of her foreign origin. That was his shrewdness. A long dynamic political career in Indian politics had come to a near halt few years ago with his handling over mantle to his son Akhilesh.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

KCR is really an astute politician



V Ramu Sarma's "A big gamble or an astute strategy" was an apt article. You rightly said that KCR is not a politician, who does things without a reason. Definitely KCR is an astute politician. Previously, KCR was supporting every move of Narendra Modi, but now he is consistently attacking the BJP over its policies and politics. You rightly said there can be no permanent friends or foes in politics. KCR knows very well that without the Congress it is not possible to form a front against the BJP at national level. So he seems to be softening its stance on Congress, its principal rival in state. He came to the defence of Rahul Gandhi and slammed Assam CM Himanta Biswas Sharma for derogatory remarks against Gandhi scion. It is said by Otto Von Bismarck, a 19th century German politician that "politics is the art of the possible."

Zeeshaan, Kazipet

EC right in moving to curb freebies



Apropos the editorial "EC move on poll promises not within its remit" (The Hans India, Oct 8). The Election Commission of India (ECI) has come down heavily on political parties over the freebie culture. ECI has rightly said it is the right of eligible voters to exercise their vote with ease and have authentic and adequate information at each electoral stage. The choice to cast the vote, i.e. the most precious gift of democracy is directly and intricately linked to access to timely and reliable information. It is in this background that the timely availability of data points to assess the financial viability of the promises made to voters in the election manifestos assumes criticality.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru